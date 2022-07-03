ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Caltrain Prepares For Large Crowds, Adds Extra Service On Monday

SFGate
 3 days ago

In preparation for the large crowds flocking to the fireworks on Independence Day, Caltrain will offer additional service to and from San Francisco on Monday. Those wanting to attend San Francisco's firework show can ride Caltrain to the San...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Crews Respond To Vegetation Fire Near Story Road

SAN JOSE (BCN) Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire near Story Road in San Jose on Wednesday morning, fire officials said. The fire was reported at 10:34 a.m. in the area of Story Road and Remillard Court. No injuries have been reported as a result of the blaze, and San...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
SFGate

Swimmer run over by boat in California's Tomales Bay in critical condition

A California swimmer is in critical condition after being run over by a boat in Tomales Bay, a narrow inlet in Marin County, on July 4, officials said. First responders arrived at the scene of the incident at 3:30 p.m. and administered CPR to the man, the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division Air Operations said in a news update on Facebook. Firefighters "successfully regained pulses" on the swimmer and he was taken by helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was treated by a trauma team, CHP said. The boat's operator brought the injured swimmer back to shore, said Bret McTigue, a spokesperson for the Marin County Fire Department.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caltrain#Independence Day#Fireworks Show#Bay City#The San Francisco Station
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: New Report Paints Grim Picture Of Downtown San Jose

A new analysis shows downtown San Jose is reeling economically from the pandemic - more than its neighboring suburbs. According to the report, presented at a council committee Monday, the downtown's recovery has been grim and economically lagging because many of its driving forces, including commercial projects and events, have not returned to pre-pandemic levels.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
SFGate

Large Tree Blocking Intersection In Hillsdale Neighborhood

SAN MATEO (BCN) No injuries were reported after a large tree fell and blocked an intersection in San Mateo's Hillsdale neighborhood on Monday morning. The tree came down near 36th Avenue and Edison Street, police said. "This large tree clearly wanted its independence and decided to break free across 36th...
SAN MATEO, CA
SFGate

How Ann Getty built the look of American money in San Francisco

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the dawn of a new decade and a new era—a day early in 1960—as J. Paul Getty marched through the Tudor labyrinth of Sutton Place. Twenty-three miles southwest of London, it had been built 440 years earlier by a courtier of Henry VIII. Just now, after Getty acquired it from the Duke of Sutherland, it had been rebooted as the nerve center of Getty’s worldwide petroleum empire, and his 72-room home. Telex machines clattered with reports of stock market gyrations on Wall Street and the flow of oil from Arabian deserts. Bustling about were members of Getty’s executive and domestic staffs, the latter headed by Francis Bullimore, his unimpeachable butler.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

9-year-old injured in Northern California train crash dies

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy who was badly injured in a Northern California commuter train crash that killed three other people has died, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family. Julien Nieves of Dixon died Wednesday of injuries suffered when an Amtrak commuter train...
BRENTWOOD, CA
SFGate

Fatal Crash Reported On Sb Highway 17

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning on southbound state Highway 17 near Scotts Valley in Santa Cruz County. The solo-vehicle crash was reported at 7:09 a.m. on southbound Highway 17 near Vine Hill Road. The crash was still affecting southbound traffic as of 8 a.m....
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Crash Blocking All Lanes Of Sb Highway 101

A collision involving multiple vehicles has blocked all southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in Marin County on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 just south of Seminary Drive and left a lot of debris in lanes of the highway, CHP officials said.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The extremely convincing Bay Area scam that I almost fell for

In this age of endless spam and scam calls, I don’t pick up my phone for anyone unless I recognize the number. Which is why, when my friendly neighborhood Bay Area credit union called, I picked right up. I’ve learned from painful personal experience that when the credit union is calling, there’s usually a fraud issue, and the sooner it’s dealt with the better.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Man Stabbed To Death Monday Night

EAST PALO ALTO (BCN) Police said a man was stabbed to death late Monday in East Palo Alto. Officers responded to an 11:35 p.m. report of a stabbing victim in the 400 block of East O'Keefe Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim and applied first aid before paramedics arrived, but the stabbing victim died at the scene.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
SFGate

Arrest made following armed robbery outside Bay Area Trader Joe’s

A teen and two minors were arrested Friday on suspicion of an armed robbery outside the Trader Joe’s store in Danville, police said. On Friday, Danville police were dispatched to Trader Joe’s, at 85 Railroad Ave. in Danville, around 4:36 p.m. to respond to a report of an armed robbery, officials said. According to a Facebook post shared by the Danville Police Department, the victim said that he was held at gunpoint at the Trader Joe’s parking lot just as he was exiting his car. The report adds that two suspects seized the victim’s “personal property” and fled the scene in a getaway vehicle in which the third suspect waited.
DANVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy