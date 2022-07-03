ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Halsey recalls suffering 3 miscarriages: ‘Abortion saved my life’

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvTZm_0gTliUf900

Halsey says having an abortion “saved” their life before becoming pregnant again with son Ender.

The “Without Me” singer, who uses “she/they” pronouns , penned an open letter in Vogue on July 1 amid the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe. v. Wade .

“Many people have asked me if, since carrying a child to term after years of struggling to do so, I have reconsidered my stance on abortion,” Halsey, 27, wrote in the article published Friday.

“The answer is firmly no. In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it.”

The “Closer” hitmaker continued, “My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his. Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience. I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other.”

Halsey, who gave birth to their first child with Alev Aydin in July 2021, also revealed they had “miscarried three times” before their 24th birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31APqZ_0gTliUf900
“My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his,” the singer wrote.
Getty Images

“It seemed a cruel irony that I could get pregnant with ease but struggled to maintain a pregnancy,” they wrote.

“One of my miscarriages required ‘aftercare,’ a gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion, because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention.”

The singer added that they “cried” during the procedure because they were “desperate to end the pregnancy that was threatening my life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pckG1_0gTliUf900
Halsey welcomed their first child with Alev Aydin, a baby boy named Ender, in 2021.
FilmMagic

“I was afraid for myself and I was helpless,” Halsey recalled, noting that they were so traumatized by the experience that they rewrote their will.

“I was prepared for the worst. I gave detailed instructions regarding the donation of my organs should I die or be declared brain-dead, meaning if my heart beat on but my brain wasn’t functioning, the state would have permission to cut into my warm and still flush flesh and take my organs to save other lives.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SlGAH_0gTliUf900
The chart-topper recently urged fans to leave their concert in Arizona if they supported the Supreme Court’s controversial ruling.
WireImage for The Recording Acad

They continued, ”How funny that while my own heart would amount to nothing more than a series of involuntary movements on an operating table, a beating heart in my womb could mean I couldn’t consent to saving my own life.”

The article comes just days after Halsey performed in Arizona and told fans they should leave the concert if they supported the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion rights.

“If you’re mad in this audience right now, and you’re sharing statistics on Instagram and infographics and saying … ‘That’s really f–ked up,’ what you should do instead is you should be sharing stories about how you’ve benefited from abortion somehow,” they said in a video from last week’s show.

Comments / 11

AP_001782.5dd9806587564c858e0e2d96bbe20e49.1416
3d ago

Sorry honey, you are stretching to reach the left. A miscarriage is not the same as a willful attempt to kill a live fetus. Good try.

Reply(1)
19
happiblnde
3d ago

While removing a dead fetus is called a missed abortion, it’s quite clearly not what people are fighting against.

Reply
7
Acquitted Kevin
3d ago

i hope child protective services reads this article and rescues this severely mentally ill woman's son

Reply
11
Related
NME

Halsey responds to fans that left gig during abortion rights speech

Halsey has responded to reports that some fans walked out of their recent concert in Phoenix during a speech about abortion rights. At Sunday’s (June 26) show, Halsey encouraged fans to take a stance on reproductive rights, delivering a powerful speech about the need to be active following the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion ruling.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

'Today' Host Goes Under the Knife in Surgery for Back Pain

Today host Carson Daly is back to work after undergoing surgery earlier in the week. Stepping back into Studio 1A on Thursday, Daly opened up about the procedure he underwent to help his "chronic lower back pain, telling viewers and co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker that he is feeling much "better" after undergoing a new minimally-invasive, FDA-approved procedure called Intracept.
YOGA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey
The Independent

American woman denied life-saving abortion after suffering miscarriage in Malta asked husband to punch her

An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
WORLD
TODAY.com

Ireland Baldwin opens up about rape, having two abortions: 'I chose me'

Ireland Baldwin revealed that she experienced two abortions, one as the result of rape and the other during a former relationship. "I don't feel that it is anyone's responsibility to talk about this if they don't feel comfortable," Baldwin, 26, said in a Sunday TikTok video following the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade and make abortion rights a state decision.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Miscarriage#The Supreme Court
Daily Mail

Bret Michaels 'hospitalized after suffering bad reaction to medication' leading to cancellation of Poison's Nashville show

Bret Michaels was hospitalized after suffering a bad reaction to a medication just before he was set to take the stage with his band Poison in Nashville on Thursday. Members of the band — who are currently on a stadium tour with Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Joan Jett — took to the stage to announce Bret had been taken to the hospital, attendees allege, according to TMZ.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

Samuel L. Jackson Slams ‘Uncle Clarence’ Thomas for Hypocrisy on Interracial Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Many of Hollywood’s biggest names have slammed the Supreme Court’s majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the protection of abortion access at a federal level. But some in Hollywood, like Samuel L. Jackson, are also looking deeper into the concurring opinions in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, particularly one written by Justice Clarence Thomas. While Thomas joined Justice Alito’s majority opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, he also wrote a concurring opinion that went much further (so much so that none of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Spotted On Rare Family Trip With Husband Benji Madden & Daughter Raddix, 2

Cameron Diaz, 49, and Benji Madden, 43, made headlines on June 18 when they were spotted walking in the JFK Airport during a family trip in New York City over the weekend. The wife and husband had their adorable two-year-old daughter Raddix, who rested in her proud dad’s arms, with them, and they all wore casual outfits as they strolled by cameras. Cameron rocked black long-sleeved top and matching pants along with orange sneakers while Benji wore his own all black outfit, which included a long-sleeved top and pants, along with black sneakers and a black baseball cap.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Page Six

122K+
Followers
14K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy