Omar Narváez, Brandon Woodruff combine for big days as Brewers earn split with Pirates

PITTSBURGH - It had been a long time since Omar Narváez's last home run.

Nearly two months, in fact.

But the catcher's round-tripper on Sunday was as well-timed as they come, as his fifth-inning blast out to right was the difference in the Milwaukee Brewers' 2-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

Brandon Woodruff had a big hand in helping the Brewers earn a four-game series split as well, closing a 4-2 road trip by earning victories in the opener and the finale.

The shutout was the team's sixth.

Milwaukee hit the mathematical midpoint of the season with a 46-35 record and in first place in the NL Central.

Woodruff, who put up a dominant five-inning, 10-strikeout start at Tampa Bay after being reinstated from the injured list, picked up where he left off.

While he wasn't racking up the strikeouts at quite the same rate, his fastball was once again plenty lively as it topped out at 98.2 mph.

The Pirates reached base against against Woodruff in all but the third inning, but he did a terrific job of preventing damage from there.

He stranded two in the fourth then did his best work in the fifth when Jack Suwinski led off with a double and then never moved off second base as Woodruff used a strikeout, flyout and groundout to end the inning.

The Brewers didn't put as much pressure on Pirates starter Zach Thompson (3-5, 4.47 ERA coming in) as they would have liked with only two hits and three baserunners against him in the first four innings.

But they finally got to him in the fifth when Kolten Wong drew a leadoff walk and two batters later Narváez hit the longest homer of his career – 427 feet – over the bleachers in right to break the scoreless tie.

It was third homer of the season for the Milwaukee catcher and his first since May 9 at Cincinnati.

Woodruff (7-3) punched out two more in the sixth to put a wrap on his day at 94 pitches. He allowed six hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out eight.

Milwaukee's offense did very little behind the Narváez homer, with the final 13 batters of the game going down in order.

Brad Boxberger, Devin Williams and Josh Hader closed the game out, with Hader needing to throw 33 pitches to earn his 25th save.

He stranded the bases loaded by getting Bryan Reynolds to fly out.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: