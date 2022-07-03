ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caltrain prepares for large crowds, adds extra service

By Bay City News
 3 days ago

(BCN) — In preparation for the large crowds flocking to the fireworks on Independence Day, Caltrain will offer additional service to and from San Francisco on Monday.

Those wanting to attend San Francisco’s firework show can ride Caltrain to the San Francisco Station, then either walk or catch a MUNI tram to the waterfront. Caltrain will operate on a weekend schedule for the holiday.

July 1 brings big changes to Bay Area

Two additional southbound trains will also depart at the end of the fireworks show as soon as they become full. The last train will leave the station at 12:05 a.m.

The public transportation service encourages rider to buy a day pass through the app or use a Clipper card to avoid long times at station ticket machines. More information about parking, day pass purchases and policy can be found at caltrain.com.

#Independence Day#Caltrain#Fireworks Show
