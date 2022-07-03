ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should the Browns and Deshaun Watson be optimistic after his disciplinary hearing? Hey, Mary Kay!

By Mary Kay Cabot, cleveland.com
 3 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In this week’s Hey, Mary Kay! I answer questions about Deshaun Watson and...

Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

CBS Ranks The Worst Head Coach In The NFL Right Now

All rankings need someone to occupy the last spot. When CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin decided to appraise all 32 NFL head coaches, Lovie Smith received the unfortunate designation. Benjamin determined his order by asking the following two questions: "Who do we trust the most?" and "Who is best positioned to...
NFL
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Trade for DK Metcalf 'A Jerry Jones Move,’ Says Rich Eisen - But WR Calls Seattle 'Family'

FRISCO - DK Metcalf is saying most of the right things while still a member of the Seattle Seahawks, recently referring to the team's fans as "family.''. But what is everybody else saying? Still reverberating is the remark from NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen, who states - as if it is the most obvious thing in the world - that owner Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys should trade for the disgruntled Seattle Seahawks receiver.
DALLAS, TX
AllSteelers

Former Steelers LB James Farrior Calls Out Kenny Pickett

Not everyone believes the Pittsburgh Steelers secured their next franchise quarterback with the addition of Kenny Pickett. Even some Steelers alumni aren't very high on the former Pitt star. While scrolling through Twitter, former Steelers linebacker James Farrior saw a tweet from The Athletic's Mark Kaboly, discussing Pickett's third team...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Mike Florio
AOL Corp

Browns trade Baker Mayfield to Panthers after acquiring Deshaun Watson

Baker Mayfield is no longer be a Cleveland Brown. Mayfield was traded on Wednesday to the Carolina Panthers for a 2024 fifth-round draft pick that can improve with play markers, league sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports. Cleveland will also eat $10.5 million as part of the salary split, with Carolina paying $5 million and Mayfield cutting approximately $3.5 million off his salary.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Attorneys seek Deshaun Watson NFL investigation documents

AUSTIN, Texas --  Attorneys for multiple women suing Deshaun Watson over allegations of sexual misconduct are seeking the documents from the NFL's investigation into the former Houston Texans quarterback. According to the motion filed Friday by the womens attorneys, Tony Buzbee and Cornelia Brandfield-Harvey, the legal team seeks any...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 7/4: Freedom, Patriotism, and More QB Rumors

This year is officially great, because July 4 is on a Monday, giving us a legitimate three-day weekend to celebrate, and I’ve been doing my utmost to display beer-soaked patriotism in 2022. Beat writers are apparently likewise uninvolved in productive pursuits, as most of today’s content comes from national sources, aggregators, and fan blogs, the latter two which I tend to filter out of the Newswire. So, there’s Browns content out there, it’s just mostly recycled and hyped up with misleading headlines which I scan and bypass as I collect links for this article.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Cleveland Browns have been Spoiled…

The Cleveland Browns have been Spoiled with Baker Mayfield. Here’s why…. Yes. You read the correctly. The Browns should be thankful to even have a player like Baker Mayfield. Before Mayfield, the Browns haven’t even came close to having a franchise quarterback since Bernie Kosar in the late 80’s. Since Kosar, Cleveland has had a circus full of busts, flops, and disappointments under center. I’m not saying that Baker Mayfield is the “Holy Grail” of quarterbacks the Browns have been waiting for. However, he wasn’t terrible either (at least compared to previous Browns QB’s).
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 7/5: Cats Pondering Baker, Watson Silence, and Clever Webdork Tricks

This morning is kind of a rough one on Newswire-land. The Fourth of July is a wonderful celebration of freedom, patriotism, and accidentally setting trees on fire, but it’s probably the worst day of the year for NFL News. Front offices are vacant, players are on golf courses or beaches somewhere, and even Pro Football Talk takes a day off from pumping out four Deshaun Watson pontifications a day.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

3 top targets for Guardians ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

Most people in the MLB world did not expect much from the Cleveland Guardians in 2022. After being a consistent contender for five straight seasons, Cleveland fell out of contention in 2021. And they made no substantial additions during the offseason. But despite all of that, the Guardians have remained competitive in the AL Central. […] The post 3 top targets for Guardians ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

