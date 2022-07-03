Should the Browns and Deshaun Watson be optimistic after his disciplinary hearing? Hey, Mary Kay!

The Cleveland Browns have been Spoiled with Baker Mayfield. Here’s why…. Yes. You read the correctly. The Browns should be thankful to even have a player like Baker Mayfield. Before Mayfield, the Browns haven’t even came close to having a franchise quarterback since Bernie Kosar in the late 80’s. Since Kosar, Cleveland has had a circus full of busts, flops, and disappointments under center. I’m not saying that Baker Mayfield is the “Holy Grail” of quarterbacks the Browns have been waiting for. However, he wasn’t terrible either (at least compared to previous Browns QB’s).

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO