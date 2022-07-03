ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TWRA investigating fatal boating incident on Tennessee River

 3 days ago
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred on Saturday, July 2.

The incident took place around 6:00 p.m. on the Tennessee River near Double Island.

A 10-year-old girl was on a tube being pulled by a pontoon boat when the outward motor made contact with the tube and the girl, according to TWRA Region I Outreach and Communication official Amy Spencer.

Officials report that the girl was injured during the incident and died as a result of her injuries.

Steven Lawson Jr.
3d ago

it dont surprise me, I was on cherokee yesterday trying to tube behind a PWC and actually had to stop due to all the careless boaters.......... people have no respect on the water and most of them were wake boarding boats that never had anyone on a board, just reckless boating wide open for no reason........ most of the PWCs I saw were actually riding responsibly

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

