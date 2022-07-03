TWRA investigating fatal boating incident on Tennessee River

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred on Saturday, July 2.

The incident took place around 6:00 p.m. on the Tennessee River near Double Island.

A 10-year-old girl was on a tube being pulled by a pontoon boat when the outward motor made contact with the tube and the girl, according to TWRA Region I Outreach and Communication official Amy Spencer.

Officials report that the girl was injured during the incident and died as a result of her injuries.