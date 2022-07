CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Mayor Tom Orr gave Cambridge City Council a brief summary of Monday night’s 4th of July “Boomarama” in Cambridge City Park. Orr stated “It was one of the best turnouts in recent memory.” The Mayor said that with donations “Boomarama” was around $300 in the red before the show started and with vendor fees, along with the sale of T-shirts and glow necklaces, the fireworks display was solidly in the black with a good start for next year when the night was over.

1 DAY AGO