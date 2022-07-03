ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

'Pretty Up Beechview' kicks off the holiday weekend cleaning up the streets

By Patrick Damp
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A group of neighbors spent their holiday weekend cleaning up the street of Beechview.

Members of "Pretty Up Beechview" say they've been doing this for around 20 years.

They believe their efforts are making a difference.

"When we first started, we had dump sites all over the neighborhood that we worked with, partner organizations such as Allegheny Cleanways to remediate," said Marya Pittaway. "Over the years, we have tackled them and it's to the point this year we struggled to find dump sites."

For those looking to join them, they are out on the first Saturday of every month from April through October.

