A San Antonio man is dead after lighting a mortar-type firework from the top of his skull, the Express-News reports, citing police information. Pablo Ruiz, 43, was drinking with pals at a house in the 800 block of Harriman Place just after midnight on July 5 when he tried to launch the explosive from an unusual spot: the top of his noggin, according to the Express-News.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO