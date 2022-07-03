ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save ourselves from self-destruction

To the editor : I am happy to see that Mr. Ramsey has clarified his points regarding the rioting that took place on Capitol Hill on January 6th. I can’t say I disagree with those points and I am equally disgusted by mob violence for any reason and disrespect for the rule of law.

What I call out as hypocrisy is John’s denial that there is anything wrong with this picture other than Donald Trump and his supporters (not that I am one).

Turning a blind eye to what he refers to as “false chestnuts” or the opinions of the “Ladies of the Alterverse” is where the duplicity lies.

It takes two to tango.

I am personally not of the opinion that trading one delusional old man for another is any way out of this downward spiral. The hypocrisy starts at the top. With the million and billionaire policy makers who sustain the poor as a means of staying in power. With corporate media who blast capitalism while they compete for ratings and corporate sponsors. With presidents whose families profit from shady deals with foreign (not always friendly) governments. With the military industrialists who create conflict as a means of raising profits. With the socialistic bureaucracy whose job security exists by not solving the problems they were created to solve. With the U.S. federal government mandating the indoctrination of students with revisionist theories of history, shaming Americans for being Americans.

If we as a people can figure out a way to discuss these and many other chestnuts rationally, without hypocrisy, demagoguery or self-righteousness, then we might be able to save ourselves from self-destruction.

Mark Einstein

Rock Hall

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

