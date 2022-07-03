Ozzy Osbourne Gets Ready for July 4th with Epic Red, White, and Blue Throwback Photo

Uncle Sam probably is your jam on July 4th and that’s cool but don’t leave out Uncle Ozzy, as in Ozzy Osbourne, from your festivities. As you can see below, Ozzy got himself into the Independence Day spirit. The photo was taken by photographer Mark Weiss back in 1986.

Osbourne can be seen pointing toward the camera, maybe like old Uncle Sam has done over the years. But the “Blizzard of Oz” might want us all to come along for the rock-and-roll ride. Pick out your favorite songs from the Osbourne songbook and enjoy them for this holiday weekend. In the meantime, feast your eyes on the famed Black Sabbath singer.

Ozzy Osbourne Surgery Led Wife Sharon, Daughter Kelly To Hospital

For anyone who has kept up with him, Ozzy has been making news with his health. He’s recently undergone a serious surgical procedure. In fact, it was so serious that his wife Sharon Osbourne and daughter Kelly went to the hospital. It was reported that Ozzy had some “major surgery” awaiting him. A family source happened to share what it was all about in an interview with Page Six. “This is quite major,” the source said. “He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019. He’s been in a lot of pain.” Oh boy, anytime the neck and back are involved, it really cannot be that good.

But there was some good news out of this. Ozzy Osbourne did get home safely from the hospital. After arriving home, he wrote on social media that he was “feeling the love and support.” Ozzy wrote on Twitter, “I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably. I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery”. Friends, that is good news to read about our man Ozzy.

Get Ready For Some New Music From Ozzy In September

OK, we’ve covered the health front. What about the music front, one that he knows so well? We’ve got you, well, covered again. He has a new album coming out in September titled Patient Number 9. Oh, it looks like Ozzy has a few of his close, personal friends helping him out here. Nothing like some buddies stopping by for a jam session. But these are some heavy hitters in the music industry. Among them are Jeff Beck, Black Sabbath buddy Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Chad Smith from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan. That’s all according to Ultimate Classic Rock.