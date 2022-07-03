ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fish For Free Day to be held Monday

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33mSNq_0gTlemAp00

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is offering its second Fish-for-Free Days this Independence Day.

On Monday, July 4, the PFBC will waive its license requirement, allowing anglers to fish within public waterways across the Commonwealth without possessing a fishing license.

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., no fishing license is required to fish, however all other fishing regulations, including seasons and creel limits, apply. Complete fishing regulations can be viewed using the FishBoatPA mobile app or the PFBC website, www.fishandboat.com .

Don't have a rod, reel, or tackle? The Fishing Tackle Loaner Program can help with that. If you're not sure where to go and watch to catch, the state has compiled a list of the best fishing waters .

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

The 5 Worst Hunting Rifles Ever Made

Father Flanagan, who founded Boy’s Town, famously said that there’s no such thing as a bad boy. I, who have not founded anything, say there’s no such thing as a completely bad rifle. There are some awful dogs out there, but if you look hard enough, you can usually find a smidgen of merit. The following five fit that description perfectly. They were chosen by myself, and my friend and gunsmith John Blauvelt of Milford, Pennsylvania, who has had the misfortune to work on some of them.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Catch of a lifetime: 15-year-old boy hooks a rare all-white catfish with stunning pink and purple highlights while fishing in Tennessee

Catfish are generally brown with dark spots, but a 15-year-old boy fishing in. had a catch of a lifetime when he hooked one that is all-white. Edwards Tarumianz reeled in a giant fish on the morning of June 28, but he and the rest of the crew were more impressed by the catfish's stunning hue rather than its monstrous size, as first reported on by Field and Stream.
TENNESSEE STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy