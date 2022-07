(Obituaries air at 8:25 a.m., 9:55 a.m., 12:25 p.m., 4:25 p.m., and 5:25 p.m.) Cora Grace Williams Foley, 98, of Meadows of Dan, died Sunday, July 3. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 9, at 12 p.m. at Meadows of Dan Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday and also Friday evening at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart from 6 until 8 p.m. Moody Funeral Home is in charge.

MARTINSVILLE, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO