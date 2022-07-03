ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Impact fireworks can have on our bodies

 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WTEM) – In 2015, New York Giants defensive end, Jason Pierre-Paul, thought he could throw a firework faster than it would explode. His hand blew up in the split seconds after lighting it.

This happens more often than it should this time of year. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission advises people to leave these rockets to firework professionals.

The simple mistake of wrong distance, aim, or even holding the rockets, can cause extreme injuries and even death.

Nationwide, about 250 people, on average, go to the emergency room every day with firework-related injuries in the month around July 4.

The CPSC advises the public to stick with legal, consumer-grade fireworks. This is not only for safety precautions but for legal reasons, too.

The use and sale of illegal fireworks can result in misdemeanors.

Along with keeping the law in mind, children should also be a priority.

Sparklers can be popular among those who avoid rockets. However, the sparklers tend to burn as hot, or even hotter, than a blow torch.

Some other issues from fireworks include restlessness, temporary or permanent hearing loss, high blood pressure, and sleeping disturbances from the loud noises. The intense stimulation can also provoke responses from people who have sustained trauma.

There can be respiratory issues complicated as well, such as chronic or allergic bronchitis, asthma, sinusitis, rhinitis, and laryngitis if you are in close proximity of the devices when detonated.

