Michael Clowers, 54, of Axton, died Saturday, July 2. A memorial service will be Tuesday, July 5, at 6 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

MARTINSVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO