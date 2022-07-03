ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Point of View – Full episode 7/3/22

By Colleen Flynn
DENVER ( KDVR ) — “Colorado Point of View” host Matt Mauro sat down with Republican primary governor candidate winner Heidi Ganahl to discuss taking on Gov. Jared Polis in the November election.

Polls show that Polis is one of the most popular governors in the U.S. and Ganahl said she’s hearing a different point from voters.

Ganahl discusses several issues on Sunday’s program, including gun control, fighting fentanyl and abortion rights.

You can watch the full episode that aired at 7:30 a.m. Sunday on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

