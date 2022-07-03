ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pacers sign top pick Bennedict Mathurin

By Alexa Ross
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2InQJE_0gTle91r00

INDIANAPOLIS – The Pacers have signed Bennedict Mathurin, the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, to his rookie contract.

The terms of the deal were not announced per team policy.

Mathurin averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists last season at Arizona.

The 2022 PAC-12 Player of the Year has already impressed the Pacers summer league team, standing out with his sheer athleticism and off the ball talent.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Boy dies in Mount Vernon fireworks incident

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. – An 11-year-old boy died in an incident involving fireworks in southwestern Indiana. According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, the incident took place Sunday night at 932 N. Canal St., which is within the city limits. Dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:42 p.m. about a child who’d been seriously injured […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
FOX59

Correctional officer killed in drive-by shooting in northern Indiana

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A St. Joseph County correctional officer was killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday night in what police called “another senseless act of violence.” Rhema Harris had been a correctional officer with St. Joseph County since July 2021. She was also in the process of becoming a police officer, authorities said, before […]
MISHAWAKA, IN
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Sign NBA Champion

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Milwaukee Bucks are bringing back NBA Champion Serge Ibaka on a one-year deal. Charania: "Free agent center Serge Ibaka has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." Ibaka is 32-years-old, and has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Indiana Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Huge News About LiAngelo Ball

According to the Charlotte Hornets, LiAngelo Ball has entered health and safety protocols (he is on their summer league roster). He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball and the younger brother of Lonzo (who was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 and is the current Chicago Bulls point guard).
CHARLOTTE, NC
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent, but he is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, so there has not been much drama around his impending status.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Free-agent big man joining Lakers despite Celtics interest

Thomas Bryant seemed like an intriguing option for the Celtics in the early stages of NBA free agency, but it appears he's headed to Boston's historic rival. The free-agent big man has agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, who will give him a chance to compete for the starting center position, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Nba Draft#Nexstar Media Inc
FastBreak on FanNation

12-Year NBA Veteran Will Likely Be Waived

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Portland Trail Blazers are planing to waive 12-year guard Eric Bledsoe. Charania: "The Portland Trail Blazers plan to waive guard Eric Bledsoe ahead of his guarantee date approaching, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Entering his 13th NBA season, several teams are expected to pursue Bledsoe as a free agent."
PORTLAND, OR
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Knicks Lottery Pick Signs With New Team

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Kevin Knox has agreed to a deal with the Detroit Pistons. Charania: "Free agent Kevin Knox has agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." Knox was the ninth overall pick in the 2018...
DETROIT, MI
FOX59

Report: Over 30 bodies, some decomposed, found in southern Indiana funeral home

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police have launched an investigation into a southern Indiana funeral home after over 30 bodies, some of which were decomposing, were discovered inside. According to a report by the Louisville Courier-Journal, police in Jeffersonville, Indiana were called late at night Friday to the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center. The newspaper is […]
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Thunder C Chet Holmgren achieves insane feat never seen in Summer League history

On Tuesday night, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren made his first NBA Summer League appearance. He did not just turn heads in his debut, but the Thunder star absolutely dominated in a way never seen before. Holmgren finished the game with six blocks and hit four shots from beyond the arc. No one in Summer League history had ever had four blocks and hit four triples, never mind six of them.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX59

Odor led to discovery of 31 bodies in Jeffersonville funeral home; remains in ‘advanced’ stages of decomposition

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. – Some of the bodies found at an Indiana funeral home had been there since March. Major Isaac Parker with the Jeffersonville Police Department said the bodies were found throughout the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center. Some of the 31 bodies were in “advanced” stages of decomposition, Parker said. Investigators also found […]
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
FOX59

Inmate dies after stabbing at Miami Correctional Facility

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — An inmate at the Miami Correctional Facility was stabbed to death Monday, according to Indiana State Police. ISP identified the inmate as 23-year-old Jamar Greer. State police investigated the incident and found that at about 4 p.m. Monday, correction officers found Greer suffering from a...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
FOX59

What we know about the Highland Park Parade shooting suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials have captured Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting Monday morning that left seven dead and thirty others injured. Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 21, was taken into custody Monday evening in North Chicago. Authorities said he was driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
FOX59

15 new Indiana laws going into effect on July 1

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana General Assembly has more work to do at the Statehouse, with Gov. Eric Holcomb calling the legislature back for a special session on July 25. Lawmakers are expected to take up the governor’s plan to distribute $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers as part of a proposal to help Hoosiers with gas […]
FOX59

Jet ski explodes on Indiana lake

ANGOLA, Ind. — Three people avoided injury after being thrown from an exploding jet ski on a lake in northeast Indiana on Monday. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were called to Jimmerson Lake, located in Steuben County, after a personal watercraft exploded with three people on board at around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy