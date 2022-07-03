Pacers sign top pick Bennedict Mathurin

INDIANAPOLIS – The Pacers have signed Bennedict Mathurin, the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, to his rookie contract.

The terms of the deal were not announced per team policy.

Mathurin averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists last season at Arizona.

The 2022 PAC-12 Player of the Year has already impressed the Pacers summer league team, standing out with his sheer athleticism and off the ball talent.

