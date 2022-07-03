ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police looking for suspect, truck wanted in deadly shooting

By Morgan Whitley
 3 days ago
AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating an incident where a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Aurora Police was notified of a shooting that occurred at 1:45 a.m. early Sunday morning in the parking lot of 15064 East Mississippi Ave. The parking lot is part of the Village Green Plaza Shopping Center.

According to police, a man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the parking lot.

Police confirmed at 9 a.m. on Sunday that the man had died from his injuries.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers located the crime scene and the Major Crimes Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

Investigators believe the suspect left the scene in a light-colored four-door pickup truck, either a GMC or Chevrolet.

No other suspect information was released and the identity of the victim will be released at a later time.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

