Top Ten Stories for June 26 through July 02

Times: 1:30 – 4:00 p.m. Location: Rancho Los Alamitos Historic Ranch and Gardens. Address: 6400 E. Bixby Hill Road, Long Beach, California 90815. Let’s celebrate the beauty of plants! Families with children of all ages are invited to get creative with crafts, explore connections to nature, and join an interactive storytime. Drop in to create a plant suncatcher and more at this month’s Cool Crafts Roundup while supplies last. Email [email protected] or call (562) 431-3541 to RSVP. All ages are welcome while supplies last. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
July is Parks Make Life Better Month, and the goal of the branding campaign is to raise awareness of the benefits of parks and recreation throughout California and to raise the status of parks and recreation as an essential community service. The Seal Beach Recreation and Community Services Department is celebrating the campaign by offering activities taking place during the month of July.
Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company,announces the regional premiere production of the 2009 rock musical “Green Day’s American Idiot.” Directed by James Michael McHale, choreographed by Miguel Cardenas, and with music direction by Gabrielle Maldonado, “Green Day’s American Idiot” runs July 15 to August 14 on the Cripe Stage of the Bette Aitken theater arts Center. Previews are July 15 to 22 and regular performances are July 23 to August 14.
After more than 20 years, a June letter to Southern California water officials might spell the end for the Poseidon Water company’s desalinated dreams in Huntington Beach, once and for all. The fatal blow came in May, from within the Hilton in Costa Mesa, where California Coastal Commissioners unanimously...
Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris recently secured $2.8 million in funding for the City of Irvine to renovate the playground at Sweet Shade Neighborhood Park, updating the recreational space to a Universal Playground that will meet the need of all residents regardless of ability. Sweet Shade is home to Sweet Shade Ability Center, where the City’s Disability Services program provides activities for individuals with sensory, physical, or cognitive disabilities, and their family members.
Orange County youth baseball teams will compete in the 10-and-under Mustang and 12-and-under Bronco regional tournaments beginning Thursday, July 7 at Hicks Canyon Park in Irvine, according to Irvine Pony President JD Hardin. Irvine Pony Baseball is hosting both tournaments. “Our 10-and-under team, Ben Star’s Colts team, will be representing...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, July 5, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
The City of Los Alamitos together with Universal Waste Systems, Inc. will hold a Dumpster Day on July 16, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Drop-off will be located in the parking lot at the southeast corner of Pine Street and Florista Street. This free event is for residents of Los Alamitos only.
Being in charge of recreation for the city of Newport Beach, despite what people may think, is a lot more than just fun and games. It’s a position taken very seriously by newly appointed Recreation and Senior Services Director Sean Levin, 51, who has dedicated his professional life to the health and social betterment of Newport’s citizens for the past 20 years.
Man Child and Wizard of Westwood were both first out winners in a pair of $50,000 maiden races for 2-year-olds Sunday at Los Alamitos. A son of Tu Brutus and the Purge mare Figrare, Wizard of Westwood had to share his victory as he finished in a dead heat with President Z, the only juvenile with previous race experience who competed in the two events on the fifth day of the Los Angeles County Fair meet.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (July 5, 2022,) – Anaheim Police Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after the body of an Anaheim man was located in an Anaheim park. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at about 7 a.m., Anaheim PD patrol officers and personnel from Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to Ponderosa Park, located in the 2100 block of S. Haster Street regarding an unresponsive male. 42-year-old Anaheim area transient, Michael Anthony Garcia, was located on the east side of the park, and declared deceased on scene. Personnel from the Orange County Coroner’s office responded to the scene, and upon their examination of the deceased, discovered evidence of trauma consistent with a homicide.
Under California law, the public has a right to see communications about government business – even when officials have those conversations on personal phones and email accounts. Officials can’t hide their texts and emails about agency business from public records requests by simply having those conversations on their personal...
Owner-breeder Nick Alexander and trainer Steve Miyadi will try for their second stakes win of the Los Angeles County Fair meet when they send out Becca Taylor in the $200,000-guaranteed Great Lady M. Monday at Los Alamitos. A Grade II for fillies and mares – 3-year-olds & up – at...
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. June 23, 2022. Petty...
Dr. Monte E. Perez has been appointed as interim president of Fullerton College. Perez begins at Fullerton College on July 5, 2022 while a search is conducted for the permanent position. Perez recently retired from Los Angles Mission College where he served as President from 2011 to 2021. “Dr. Perez...
At a “Lakewood Celebrates” community reception on June 14, Council Member Vicki L. Stuckey was honored as she winds down her two years of service on the Lakewood City Council, which will end on July 12. Stuckey was unanimously appointed by the City Council on Sept. 8, 2020...
Long Beach Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) of a deadly weekend shooting. On Sunday, June 19th at approximately 8:46 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Anaheim Street and Roswell Avenue for reports of a shooting, which left a 30-year-old man dead.
Lakewood has the reputation as a city that keeps its streets in top-notch condition. That means repaving streets periodically, and doing so when pavement begins to thin out and before potholes develop. The City of Lakewood’s experienced contractor, R.J. Noble Co., will continue work this week repaving major portions of...
Irvine City Councilmembers voted to repeal an agenda-setting rule – one of the city’s most contentious policies – last week and kept the mayor as an elected position after complaints from residents. The most controversial item on the agenda was a ballot proposal from Council members Mike...
