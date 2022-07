A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the entire area until 9:00pm Wednesday. Hot and humid conditions will persist through the rest of the day today and into the evening for our 4th Of July festivities tonight. You can plan on mostly clear skies and a rain free evening – so some great news for fireworks! It will however feel very warm with heat index values in the lower 90s through about midnight.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO