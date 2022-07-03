Volusia County is looking for volunteers to help with beach cleanup July 5

Sand (Matt Reeser)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County is encouraging residents and visitors to help with a beach clean up after the busy holiday weekend.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Volusia beach cleanup (WFTV)

According to the county, the Monday after the July 4 holiday is one of the busiest beach

cleanup days of the year.

That’s why the county is coordinating three separate cleanup locations along Volusia County beaches.

The cleanups will be on July 5 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the following three sites:

Tom Renick Park, 1565 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach

Sun Splash Park, 611 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach

Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park, 6656 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach

Anyone wanting to volunteer at any of the locations is asked to register by calling 386-736-5927.

©2022 Cox Media Group