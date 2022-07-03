ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia County is looking for volunteers to help with beach cleanup July 5

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15GG1M_0gTlbIzm00
Sand (Matt Reeser)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County is encouraging residents and visitors to help with a beach clean up after the busy holiday weekend.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42eoFp_0gTlbIzm00
Volusia beach cleanup (WFTV)

According to the county, the Monday after the July 4 holiday is one of the busiest beach

cleanup days of the year.

That’s why the county is coordinating three separate cleanup locations along Volusia County beaches.

The cleanups will be on July 5 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the following three sites:

Tom Renick Park, 1565 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach

Sun Splash Park, 611 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach

Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park, 6656 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach

Anyone wanting to volunteer at any of the locations is asked to register by calling 386-736-5927.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Kathleen Brown
3d ago

This would not be necessary if they enforced the law against fireworks on the beach. I have cleaned the beach for the last 25 years of absolute mounds of debris from out of town people staying at hotels and condos firing off fireworks and then just leaving the mess.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Volusia County, FL
Society
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Local
Florida Society
Volusia County, FL
Government
County
Volusia County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Volunteers#Beach Park#Ocean Shore Blvd#Cox Media Group
mynews13.com

Palm Coast approves new solid waste agreement

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Coast City Council approved a resolution Tuesday on a seven-year residential solid waste agreement with FCC Environmental Services Inc. The contract starts June of 2023 and the rate will be $32 a month. This means the price has gone up about $12 in the last two years.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Weather: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
PALM COAST, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Hot take: Orlando named sweatiest city in the country

ORLANDO, Fla. — People in Orlando are pretty hot, at least according to a new study. The City Beautiful has been named the sweatiest city in the U.S. by MyDatingAdvisor. The study compared 200 of the largest U.S. cities across the following categories: weather, sweat factors and cooling off, as well as data points such as the number of days above 90 degrees, population density and the availability of air conditioning and bodies of water to cool down.
ORLANDO, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

JULY 4: Flagler Beach Stars & Stripes Parade Details & Traffic Plan

4th of July Parade Traffic Plan ~ The following information is being disseminated to proactively provide pertinent information to the public with regard to traffic detours associated with the upcoming “Stars & Stripes” holiday parade in Flagler Beach. This year’s parade is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 4th, 2022 and the following detours will be in effect during the parade.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
click orlando

Body found after boater disappears in Lake County lake

EUSTIS, Fla. – Dive teams in Lake County found the body of a boater who disappeared after an accident on Lake Yale on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The body, identified as Nicholas Kenley, 38, of Casselberry, was located Monday at 7 a.m. [TRENDING:...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
99K+
Followers
111K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy