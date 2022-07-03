ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians' Anthony Gose: Lands on injured list

Gose was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a strained left triceps. The converted outfielder has...

CBS Sports

Twins, Byron Buxton turn first 8-5 triple play in MLB history vs. White Sox

Every time you go to the ballpark you might see something you've never seen before. And such was the case Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, where fans saw the first 8-5 triple play in MLB history. The Minnesota Twins turned the first-of-its-kind triple play against the home Chicago White Sox (GameTracker), though it would be more accurate to say the White Sox ran into the triple play.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Heads to bench Wednesday

Flores is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Flores is 3-for-18 with a double, nine walks, an RBI and three runs over his past eight games and will take a seat Wednesday. David Villar will start at third base while Tommy La Stella works at the keystone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Michael Lorenzen: Status for Friday in question

Lorenzen's availability for his scheduled start Friday in Baltimore is up in the air due to a physical issue, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. The 30-year-old surrendered eight runs (seven earned) over three innings during his last start July 1, though it's unclear when the unspecified issue first surfaced. Reid Detmers has joined the Angels on the taxi squad and is poised to start Friday should Lorenzen be unable to take the mound.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Beginning rehab assignment

Lowe (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday but will return to game action at the Triple-A level, which likely represents the final step in his recovery process. Although the 28-year-old is eligible to return to the Rays in mid-July, manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that he doesn't expect Lowe to be activated until after the All-Star break.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Won't be ready for Thursday

Gausman (ankle) is unlikely to be ready to start Thursday's series opener with the Mariners, though he hasn't been ruled out from pitching in any of the final three games in Seattle, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Gausman's inability to throw a bullpen session Tuesday likely closed the door on...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Resting Wednesday

Paredes is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Paredes will get a breather after he went 2-for-7 with an RBI and two walks in the first two games of the series. Ji-Man Choi will take over at first base and bat fourth against Boston.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Nabs first career steal

Aguilar went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Angels. The steal was the first in Aguilar's career in his 701st big-league game, and per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, he came into Tuesday's contest as the active player with the most career plate appearances without a pilfer. The 32-year-old has now passed that crown to Omar Narvaez. Aguilar's last successful steal at any level came in the Venezuelan Winter League in 2014-15. "I was telling the umpire, 'You don't even have to call it,' " he said after the game. "It was easy safe. Plenty of time to get there." The first baseman hasn't been showing as much life at the plate lately, however, slashing .216/.231/.314 over his last 12 games with only one home run and a 0:12 BB:K.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Supplies not-so-big hit off bench

Rojas went 1-for-1 with a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Giants. Rojas came off the bench to pinch hit for third baseman Jake Hager with Arizona down 2-1. Leading off the inning against an infield shift and down 0-2 in the count to San Francisco righty Dominic Leone, the lefty batter laid a perfect bunt down the third base line, getting on base to ignite a five-run rally. Rojas will occasionally sit against left-handed starters but should not be a candidate for a platoon. He's slashed .269/.346/.378 against port-siders during his career and .260/.339/.340 in 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Wednesday

Correa isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox. Correa is getting a breather after he went 0-for-12 with a run, an RBI, five walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Nick Gordon will take over at shortstop and bat sixth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Mets' Mark Canha: Riding pine Wednesday

Canha isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Reds. Canha started in the last two games and went 3-for-7 with a double, two runs, a walk and a strikeout. Jeff McNeil is shifting to left field while Dominic Smith serves as the designated hitter Wednesday.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Remains on bench

Peralta is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Giants. San Francisco will send out another left-hander in Alex Wood on Tuesday, so Peralta will unsurprisingly find himself on the bench. Cooper Hummel will receive another start in left field for Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Urena: Confirmed to start Wednesday

The Rockies will call Urena up from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Colorado is expected to make the transaction official a few hours prior to the game's 10:10 p.m. ET start time. Urena will be entering the Colorado rotation as a replacement for Antonio Senzatela (shoulder), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday. Since he signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies in mid-May, Urena turned in a 7.29 ERA and 2.14 WHIP across 21 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Starting Thursday's nightcap

Wilson will be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis to start the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Reds, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Wilson was sent down by Pittsburgh on Sunday but will rejoin the major-league club to make a spot start during Thursday's nightcap. He's had lackluster results over his last five major-league outings and has posted a 10.89 ERA and 2.27 WHIP in 20.2 innings during that time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Noah Syndergaard: Outdueled on Tuesday

Syndergaard (5-7) took the loss Tuesday as the Angels were downed 2-1 by the Marlins, allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter. Both runs off the right-hander came on solo shots by Garrett Cooper and Bryan De La Cruz, and...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Tosses bullpen session

Cabrera (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list June 15 with right elbow tendinitis, but it's been a personal matter rather than the elbow issue that has delayed his return to the active roster. The right-hander had been scheduled to start for Triple-A Jacksonville on June 22 before leaving the affiliate to address the personal situation. Cabrera's ability to complete a bullpen session suggests he's put the personal issue behind him, but he'll still need to ramp up a little more before the Marlins lock him in for another rehab start. The 24-year-old doesn't look as though he'll have enough time to make it back from the IL before the All-Star break.
MIAMI, FL

