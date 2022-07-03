ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year-old found after Amber Alert was sent out Sunday

ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

Yadhira Medina, 17, is home safe with her family after an Amber Alert was sent out on Sunday, Garland police said.

Medina went missing around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday in the 3000 block of West Buckingham Rd. in Garland, Texas, police said.

David Maldonado, 20, who is Medina's ex-boyfriend, is the suspect, according to police.

Maldonado is Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

On scene, officers spoke with a witness who said they saw Medina being dragged into a white Ford or GM pickup truck with tan or silver trim against her will.

The witness said they recognized the suspect as Medina's ex-boyfriend.

The vehicle then left the area, driven by a third person, traveling westbound on Buckingham Road, police said.

Officials said the investigation remains active.

The Garland Police Department asks anyone with information to call them immediately at 972-485-4840.

Lisa Harris
2d ago

I'm glad she was found safely and back home with her family ❤️

ABC13 Houston

