17-year-old found after Amber Alert was sent out Sunday

Yadhira Medina, 17, is home safe with her family after an Amber Alert was sent out on Sunday, Garland police said.

Medina went missing around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday in the 3000 block of West Buckingham Rd. in Garland, Texas, police said.

David Maldonado, 20, who is Medina's ex-boyfriend, is the suspect, according to police.

Maldonado is Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

On scene, officers spoke with a witness who said they saw Medina being dragged into a white Ford or GM pickup truck with tan or silver trim against her will.

The witness said they recognized the suspect as Medina's ex-boyfriend.

The vehicle then left the area, driven by a third person, traveling westbound on Buckingham Road, police said.

Officials said the investigation remains active.

The Garland Police Department asks anyone with information to call them immediately at 972-485-4840.