On This Day: The Doors Lead Singer Jim Morrison Dies at Age 27 in 1971

By Megan Molseed
 3 days ago
Fifty-one years ago today, music icon Jim Morrison, the lead singer for The Doors passed away. The singer was just 27 years old. During his brief life, Morrison rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic American rock band, becoming a legend in music history. Along with his accomplished role as lead singer for The Doors, Jim Morrison was also an acclaimed poet.

To honor the famed artist today on the anniversary of his death, the band’s Instagram page shares a touching post honoring the musician; noting that music was all the singer “lived for” during his short life.

“The music was all [Jim] lived for,” notes the July 3 Instagram post quoting Morrison’s former bandmate, Robby Krieger.

“A lot of times he was at the office when we weren’t,” the message on The Doors’ Insta page continues.

“He’d even live there sometimes,” Krieger’s quote adds of the artist. “Because that was his whole life.”

The Doors’ Instagram Page Invites Fans To Leave Their Favorite Morrison Quote, Lyric, Or Poem In Honor Of The Late Artist

The July 3 post remembers Morrison’s talents; as well as the renowned Doors singer’s legendary “wild antics” both on and off the stage. The post also highlights the legacy Morrison has left in the industry.

“Today we remember the iconic frontman and lyricist of The Doors, James Douglas Morrison,” Morrison’s Doors bandmates add in the touching Insta message.

“Jim’s wild antics on and off the stage, coupled with poetic genius and intellectual words, have given him the status of musical icon,” the post continues. Fans are then encouraged to share their “fondest quote, lyric, or poem by Jim,” in the post.

A tribute, the message says, that will be done in the artist’s memory. Within minutes, the comments section on the remembrance post was full of some of Morrison’s most beloved works in the singer’s short life.

Jim Morrison Leaves His Mark On History Before His Unexpected Death

Jim Morrison was one of the founding members of the 1960s rock group, The Doors. Morrison and the band’s keyboardist, Ray Manzarek later invited drummer John Densmore and guitarist Robby Krieger to join the legendary band.

Morrison recorded six albums with the group before moving to France with his girlfriend, Pamela Courson in 1971. The artist was found dead in his bathtub just a few months later at the age of 27. Morrison’s unique voice has made The Doors’ hits like ‘Light My Fire’ and ‘Roadhouse Blues’ some of the most popular songs in music history.

The Natural
2d ago

I saw the Doors at the end of 1969. His stage presence was unreal. It's actually very hard to describe. The Doors put on a great show.

h377cat
2d ago

love me two times baby,love me twice today, love me two times girl ,I'm going away. love me two times girl... one for tomorrow and one just for today! great stuff!!!

Marc Foster
2d ago

Love You Jim! you made the world a better place with your incredible music! You have not been forgotten!

