Politics

Kristi Noem Gets Grilled on Whether South Dakota Would Force 10-Year-Old to Have Baby

By Corbin Bolies
 3 days ago

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem ducked and dodged Sunday morning when asked if South Dakota would force a raped 10-year-old to give birth—eventually suggesting that “tragic situation” shouldn’t change her state’s restrictive abortion laws. “The law today is that abortions are illegal except to save...

Right-Wing Protesters Carry Out Short-Lived July 4 ‘Attack’ On D.C. Area Highways

Early Monday morning, members of the right-wing anti-vax group the 1776 Restoration Movement, formerly called The People’s Convoy, launched their “attack” on Washington D.C. highways. The group brought traffic on 95 north and 95 south near exit 198 to a near stop, as they occupied three lanes in both directions. Their leader, David “Santa” Riddell, who was heading up a group on 95 south, proudly stated: “We have literally attacked 270 into Washington, D.C., 7 [sic] into Washington D.C., 95 north into Washington, D.C. and 95 south into Washington, D.C.—all with relatively the same amount of time.” Over on 95 north, Riddell said police officers had threatened the “arrest” of members who continued to obstruct the interstate. The group successfully blocked portions of the highways for 30 minutes Monday morning, but their July 4 activities may not be over yet. Earlier this week, a leader pledged they would also shut down the Washington, D.C. area beltway.
WASHINGTON, DC
Philly Mayor Jim Kenney Says He’s So Sick of Guns He’ll Be ‘Happy’ to Not Be Mayor

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has said he’s so fed up with having to worry about guns and “bad” things happening that he’ll be “happy” to not be mayor anymore. In an interview late Monday after two police officers were shot during the city’s Fourth of July fireworks and at least six people were killed in a mass shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, Kenney complained of a lack of gun control in Pennsylvania. The holiday had started out “laid-back” and “chill” before the multiple shootings, he told reporters, “but we live in America, and we have the Second Amendment, and we have the Supreme Court of the United States telling everybody they can carry a gun wherever they want.” He went on to say he would “take care of guns” if he could, but said lawmakers “won’t let” the necessary gun-control measures go anywhere. “This is a gun country, it’s crazy, we’re the most armed country in world history and we’re one of the least safest. Until Americans decide that they want to give up the guns, and give up the opportunity to get guns, we’re gonna have this problem,” he said, before adding: “I’ll be happy when I’m not… mayor.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ohio Capital Journal

ECOT owes Ohio $117 Million. What are we going to do about it?

Like the famed Casablanca police captain Louis Renault, Ohio taxpayers were shocked, shocked to learn recently from the state auditor’s office that the notorious online charter school ECOT, which closed in 2018, owes the state $117 million. A “Finding for Recovery” posted last week on the auditor’s website provided the details. The announcement by Auditor […] The post ECOT owes Ohio $117 Million. What are we going to do about it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Judge Blocks Florida’s 15-Week Abortion Ban—but It Won’t Last Long

Florida Judge John C. Cooper temporarily blocked the state’s 15-week abortion ban on Tuesday, ABC Action News reports. Pregnant people can now get abortions for up to 24 weeks in the state, but the block isn’t expected to last long because Florida has already appealed the order. Soon after the U.S. Supreme Court ended constitutional abortion rights by overturning Roe v. Wade on June 24, Cooper signaled his intent to block Florida’s restrictive abortion ban, which allows exceptions for fetal abnormalities and saving the pregnant person’s life, but not for rape or incest. The Florida Supreme Court’s interpretation of a roughly 40-year-old constitutional amendment that guarantees a right to privacy to include abortions lies at the center of the state’s battle with abortion rights.
FLORIDA STATE
