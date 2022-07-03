ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Georainbolt

By Tiffany Raiford
TVOvermind
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Trevor Rainbolt decided he would go online and play a game about figuring out where he is in the world based on one Google Street View image, he had no idea he would amass nearly a half-million followers and more than 12 million likes on TikTok in a matter of...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Anna Golka-Yepez

Anna Golka-Yepez is not everyone’s cup of tea, but she probably should be. She calls her style a maximalist, and she’s not wrong. While most people wouldn’t find themselves influenced to dress quite as she dresses, we do find ourselves influenced to adapt to her mindset. She’s a fashion influencer who is not afraid to do her own thing. Even if it’s not our particular style, we cannot deny she is rocking every look she shares, she is truly a style icon, and she is a role model. We adore her, and we think you need to know her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Snowflake Mountain

It’s amazing that networks can come up with new shows so often. What is left to discuss, after all? Netflix, however, has a thought; let’s take a bunch of adults who still behave like kids because they think the world revolves around them and they’ve not yet learned how to grow up and let’s make them miserable in the real world. It’s called Snowflake Mountain, and it might be just what you were looking for – unless you, too, are a liberal snowflake who cannot handle it. Are you?
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about History’s “More Power”

If you were around during the 1990s, then you probably have fond memories of the popular sitcom Home Improvement. The show, which ran from 1991 to 1999, starred Tim Allen as Tim Taylor, a family man who hosted a fictional home improvement show called Tool Time. Although it’s been more than 20 years since the show aired its last episode, Home Improvement fans continue to have lots of love for the series. Needless to say, people were very excited when the History Channel announced a new show called More Power which stars Tim Allen and his Home Improvement castmate, Richard Karn. The new series, More Power, discusses the history of different tools and how they have improved over the years. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about More Power.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktok#Google Maps
PopCrush

This Cat on TikTok Sounds Just Like Lady Gaga: WATCH

Not only are pets our furry BFFs, but they also provide some of the funniest moments, especially when they go viral on the internet. One such moment occurred over the weekend when a TikTok user posted a video of their cat, which instantly drew comparisons to none other than the iconic Lady Gaga.
PETS
Daily Mail

Living her best life! Social media goes wild for 'gran in a hat' filmed as she dances wildly to Calvin Harris at Wireless Festival

A lady spotted dancing wildly at Wireless Festival has been celebrated on social media for her 'brilliant' moves, as she grooves in the centre of a dance circle. The unknown woman, who was recorded dancing to Rihanna's We Found Love featuring Calvin Harris, was wearing a white bucket hat, gingham shirt, white shorts and matching white trainers as she bounced along to the music.
THEATER & DANCE
TMZ.com

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Pink with envy is always a good look for Machine Gun Kelly, but do you have the skills to pick out the differences in this 'Wild Boy' look. The musician recently took a stroll through The Big Apple -- looking edgy with his glam rockstar style -- before heading to the 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' show. Hold on to the stair railing, because these differences may throw you for a loop.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
SheKnows

Vera Wang Shows Off Toned Midriff in Chic Bubblegum Pink Ensembles During 73rd Birthday Bash

Click here to read the full article. Vera Wang’s birthday bash was a sight to see: pink in every corner, glittering party outfits, and of course, a radiant icon dancing the night away. The fashion icon posted a series of posts from her birthday bash, ranging from shots of her looking sensational in a baby pink outfit to shots of her new prosecco. While all the shots are different, they all have the same caption: “Celebrating my Bday with CAKES and KARAOKE…… and my new ROSÉ PROSECCO!!!!!! #VeraWangParty.” You can see our favorite sets of photos HERE, HERE, and HERE. In the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
pethelpful.com

Woman's Over-the-Top Reaction to Feeding a Zebra Has People in Stitches

There are lots of activities that seem like a great idea until you're actually doing them. For some, that includes feeding zebras and other exotic animals, as one woman learned. TikTok creator Selena, who goes by @heyitsboogie on the app, recently posted a clip of her over-the-top reactions while getting...
ANIMALS
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Love And Death”

A new miniseries from the creative mind of David E. Kelley is set to premiere on HBO this year. Titled Love and Death, the show is written by Kelley, who is best known for his work on shows like Doogie Howser, M.D., Picket Fences, Chicago Hope, The Practice, Ally McBeal, Boston Public, Boston Legal, Harry’s Law, Goliath, Big Little Lies, Mr. Mercedes, Big Sky, and Nine Perfect Strangers. The show is directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, who previously worked on the hit drama series Homeland. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to MovieWeb: “The miniseries will be set in the early 1980s and follows the beautiful and serene life of a couple who are local church attendees in Wylie, Texas. However, life turns completely upside down for them when Candy Montgomery murders her friend Betty Gore by striking her with a wood-splitting ax.” The show is set to feature an impressive list of cast members, including one who had just received an Academy Award nomination. If you want to learn more about the who’s-who of this much-anticipated series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Love and Death.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Three Pines”

A British-Canadian mystery streaming service is set to appear on Amazon Prime Video this year. Titled Three Pines, the show is based on Still Life by Louise Penny. Here’s a description of the plot of the show, according to Looper: “Three Pines” is an adaptation of the mystery book series written by Louise Penny, so the premise is fairly straightforward: There will be multiple murders on the Amazon Original series, and Inspector Gamache (Molina) will attempt to solve them. The logline, according to the Amazon release, reads: “Gamache of the Sûreté du Québec is a man who sees things that others do not: the light between the cracks, the mythic in the mundane, and the evil in the seemingly ordinary. As he investigates a spate of murders in Three Pines, a seemingly idyllic village, he discovers long-buried secrets and faces a few of his own ghosts.” Three Pines promises an intriguing cast, featuring some of the most bankable stars in Hollywood. If you want to learn more about the cast members of the series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Three Pines.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Shantaram”

A drama-thriller set to premiere on Apple TV+ promises a list of A-list actors. The title of the show is Shantaram, and it is based on a novel of the same name by writer and former convict Gregory David Roberts. Here is a description of the plot of the series, according to Deadline: “Shot across two continents, Shantaram tells the story of Lin (Hunnam), a man on the run from an Australian prison looking to get lost in the teeming city of Bombay. Cut off from family and friends by distance and fate, he finds a new life in the slums, bars and underworld of India.” Veteran TV actors are expected to star in this promising TV series. If you want to learn more about the actors set to appear in this show, read ahead. Here are the actors appearing in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Shantaram.
TV & VIDEOS
pethelpful.com

Dog Performing Every Trick in One Movement Will Leave You in Stitches

Do you ever wonder what goes through our dogs' minds when we ask them to do tricks? They're probably so annoyed with it, but they know a treat is coming by the end so they stick it out. Maybe that's why they pick up on tricks so quickly - do it for the treats! But what TikTok user @samantha.randall's dog does for a treat shows us that dogs like to work smarter, not harder.
PETS
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Graham Elliot

Graham Elliot is a very creative person, and cooking is his favorite way to express that side of himself. Not only is cooking something Graham likes to do, but it’s also something he’s very good at. Graham has become one of the most well-known celebrity chefs in the business and he has appeared on several cooking shows including Top Chef, Iron Chef, and Master Chef USA. Whether he’s competing or judging, Graham always brings fun and positive energy to everything he is a part of. Most recently, he has been working as a judge on The Great American Recipe. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Graham Elliot.
MUSIC
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast Of “Tulsa King”

Everyone’s excited for the arrival of Tulsa King, a crime drama that’s set to premiere on the streaming service Paramount+. The show is created by actor and writer Taylor Sheridan, who appeared in Sons of Anarchy and Veronica Mars and wrote the screenplay for Sicario. The show will be run by Terence Winter, best known as the executive producer of the hit TV series Boardwalk Empire. Here’s an official description of the show’s plot, via the Paramount+ website: “Tulsa King follows mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), who is released from prison and sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma by his boss, where he’ll have to try and build up a new crew to establish a new and powerful criminal empire.” The show promises an impressive list of cast members, one of whom is an action icon who’s gracing the humble screens of TV. If you want to learn more about the cast members of the show, read ahead. Here are the actors set to appear in the upcoming Paramount+ crime drama TV series Tulsa King.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy