Wayne, NE

'Signs of Rural Life' art exhibit to open

thewayneherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Cat Gallery & Studio in Wayne will celebrate its fifth year of operation with the juried exhibit, “Signs of Rural Life,” opening July 6 and continuing until Aug. 27. The exhibit will...

thewayneherald.com

klkntv.com

Nebraska teen drowns in Platte River while fishing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 17-year-old boy drowned in the Platte River near Columbus on Tuesday while he was fishing, authorities say. The teen from Schuyler was fishing at Loup Power Tailrace Park, where a canal dumps into the river, and was swept away by the current, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
COLUMBUS, NE
1011now.com

Army specialist surprises grandparents at Tractor Pull

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -STANTON -- Coltt Kremlacek, Army active duty SPC, returned to the USA on Friday; Something his grandparents didn’t know was happening. Kremlacek surprised his grandparents Sunday at the OffRoad Speedway Tractor Pull in Stanton. “I was just shocked. I had no idea he was coming home,”...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska teen goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered

COLUMBUS, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Authorities said they have recovered the body of a 17-year-old drowning victim who went missing while fishing east of Columbus. According to officials, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and personnel with Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Loup Power Tailrace Park and the Platte River regarding a possible drowning on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
COLUMBUS, NE
KETV.com

Teenager who was fishing drowns in Platte River

PLATTE COUNTY, Neb. — A 17-year-old male drowned Tuesday in the Platte River in Nebraska, according to the Platte County Sheriff's Office. Around 3:45 p.m., Platte County Sheriff's deputies and Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a possible drowning near Loup Power Tailrace Park and the Platte River, according to law enforcement.
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing woman located safely

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Yankton are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. 50-year-old Stephanie Baysinger was last seen on July 5 around 10 a.m. in Yankton. Baysinger is approximately 180 pounds and 6 feet tall. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked...
YANKTON, SD
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol recovers live grenade in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (WOWT) - A live grenade was recovered in Norfolk. The Nebraska State Patrol is calling it a “friendly reminder” to call the authorities if you ever find military ordnance. NSP says the live grenade was recovered in Norfolk Sunday. The NSP bomb squad was called out...
NORFOLK, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Antelope, Blaine, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Burt, Cedar, Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope; Blaine; Boone; Boyd; Brown; Burt; Cedar; Cherry; Cuming; Dakota; Dixon; Garfield; Holt; Keya Paha; Knox; Loup; Madison; Pierce; Rock; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne; Wheeler SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 437 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANTELOPE BLAINE BOONE BOYD BROWN BURT CEDAR CHERRY CUMING DAKOTA DIXON GARFIELD HOLT KEYA PAHA KNOX LOUP MADISON PIERCE ROCK STANTON THURSTON WAYNE WHEELER
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Schuyler 17-year-old goes missing during fishing trip, body recovered

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities said they have recovered the body of a 17-year-old drowning victim who went missing while fishing. According to officials, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and personnel with Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Loup Power Tailrace Park and the Platte River regarding a possible drowning on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
SCHUYLER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man accused of striking pedestrian with car, leaving scene

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Camera footage taken from a police cruiser helped officers locate a suspect accused of striking a pedestrian with their car in northeast Nebraska over the weekend. On Saturday at 11:04 p.m., a Norfolk Police officer was near 13th Street and Koenigstein Avenue assisting with traffic control after...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk City Council amends sidewalk ordinance

The Norfolk City Council voted on first reading last night, to amend the city code. The measure would extend from the current 30 days, the amount of time in which a property owner must construct or repair a sidewalk after receiving notice from the city to do so. City Engineer...
NORFOLK, NE
wnax.com

Woman Rescued After Fall from the Discovery Bridge

Friday night, about 8:30, Yankton Police, Yankton County EMS, and Yankton County Search and Rescue responded to the Discovery Bridge for a report of a female screaming under the bridge. Upon arrival it was discovered that a female had fallen onto a ledge of the discovery bridge, Cedar County Sheriff’s Office assisted Yankton Police Department with closing down northbound traffic on the Discovery Bridge as Yankton County Search and Rescue hoisted the female to safety. The female was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for unknown injuries by Yankton County EMS. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks also assisted on scene.
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
thewayneherald.com

Warnock named new WSC softball coach

Wayne State athletic director Mike Powicki announced that Christy Warnock has been named head softball coach for the Wildcat program. “I am very excited to welcome Christy to the Wildcat family and the Wayne State College community,” said Powicki. “She clearly has the dedication and commitment to building a successful softball program but also has a passion for mentoring student-athletes and ensuring their overall academic experience is a priority. Coach Warnock is a great addition to our staff and will most definitely have a positive impact leading our softball program.”
WAYNE, NE

