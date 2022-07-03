ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man facing arson charge for Montgomery building fire

By Evan Mealins, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
A man has been charged with arson after confessing to setting an unoccupied Montgomery dwelling on fire early Saturday, Montgomery Fire/Rescue said.

MFRs Bureau of Investigations responded to the 2000 block of Oklahoma Street at 5:51 a.m. Saturday to determine the origin and cause of a structure fire, according to a MFR news release.

While on scene, officials conducted an interview with the building’s occupant who admitted to starting the fire but did not provide a reason for doing so, MFR said. He was then transported to the MFR Department where he was read his rights and interviewed.

The suspect, who officials did not name but described as a 35-year-old man, is being charged with second degree arson. He was transported to and booked at Montgomery County Jail without incident.

