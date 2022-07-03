ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texoma's Homepage

Kaitlin Armstrong booked in Harris County Jail after arrest in Costa Rica

By Ricky Garcia
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zFoh_0gTlWGlL00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kaitlin Armstrong , the woman accused of killing cyclist Moriah Wilson , is back in Texas Saturday, days after she was captured in Costa Rica.

Armstrong was booked in the Harris County Jail on Saturday. U.S. Marshals said she will remain there until she is transferred to Austin.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla told KXAN Armstrong was found with an altered appearance. Armstrong had shoulder-length hair that had been dyed dark brown, along with bandaging on her nose and bruising under her eyes from a reported surfboarding incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aQ9Ef_0gTlWGlL00
Kaitlin Armstrong, 34 (Austin Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

Photos from travelers at the airport show Armstrong back on U.S. soil. Armstrong is seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, black joggers and flip-flops. The photos also show the altered appearance previously referred to by officials.

Armstrong was arrested Wednesday in Costa Rica and arrived Saturday afternoon in Texas. U.S. Marshals said it worked with Homeland Security and authorities in Costa Rica to find her at the hostel on Santa Teresa Beach.

Kaitlin Armstrong captured in Costa Rica, records show bail set at $3.5 million

Investigators found Armstrong, 34, used a phony passport May 18 to board a United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey to San Jose, Costa Rica, according to U.S. Marshals.

Armstrong faces charges related to the murder of world-class cyclist Moriah Wilson and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Travis County court records show Armstrong’s bond will be set at $3.5 million. She will be required to surrender her passport to a district clerk before release and have a GPS in jail. Her curfew will be 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., according to records.

Ex-FBI agent on Armstrong: Anyone who helped is ‘on the hook’

Armstrong is represented by trial attorneys Cofer & Connelly, a law firm located in Austin. “Neither Kaitlin nor her attorneys will be making any statements to the media at this time. We ask for respect for the privacy of Kaitlin’s family,” Cofer & Connelly said in a statement provided to KXAN.

The murder of Wilson took place May 11 , according to past reports from Austin Police. Wilson was shot and killed at a home off Maple Avenue in east Austin. The world-class cyclist was in Texas preparing to compete in a race.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC13 Houston

Violent crime initiative 'Operation North Star' leads to arrest of 152 fugitives in Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. Marshals Service announced the results of a monthlong initiative focused on arresting violent fugitives. Operation North Star resulted in the arrests of 152 fugitives in the Houston area charged with homicide, sex assault, robbery, and drug cases. The arrests also yielded 12 firearms, two kilograms of drugs, and $17,000 in cash, a press release said.
HOUSTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Shelter in place on East Howard Lane lifted, Austin police says

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says the shelter in place order for the 1500 block of East Howard Lane in North Austin has been lifted. Residents had been asked to avoid the area. According to police, officers were executing warrants at two separate apartments at The Bridge at...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Costa Rica#Austin Police Department#New Jersey#U S Marshals#Homeland Security#United Airlines
Click2Houston.com

ICE Houston removes unlawfully present Salvadoran fugitive wanted for extortion

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office removed an unlawfully present foreign fugitive Friday wanted for extortion in El Salvador. Juan Carlos Saravia Climaco, a 35-year-old unlawfully present Salvadoran national, was flown from Alexandria, Louisiana, to the Monseñor Óscar Arnulfo Romero International...
HOUSTON, TX
KXAN

Body of missing swimmer found after three-day search

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The body of a missing swimmer was recovered from Lake Travis, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. TCSO Lake Patrol Deputies and other agencies responded to calls for the missing swimmer Monday, but first responders said the rescue efforts were not successful. The incident then transitioned to a recovery mission.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
B106

Killeen, TX Man Knifed in Head, Wife Charged: What Happened?

This man not only gives the term 'hardheaded' a new meaning, but he's also lucky to be alive. After a fight with her husband turned physical, a woman in Killeen, Texas took a kitchen knife and stabbed him on top of the head. Somehow, he lived through this assault, and she didn't get charged with attempted murder.
KILLEEN, TX
KXAN

Daniel Marin anchors KXAN as legendary Robert Hadlock retires

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The longest-serving news anchor in Austin is stepping down from the desk in mid-July after 32 years at the helm of KXAN’s evening newscasts. “It can feel like a thousand years ago or just yesterday, depending on the situation. I’ve had a great time working here. It’s a great job in a great city,” Hadlock said, reflecting on his storied career that was, of course, filled with stories.
AUSTIN, TX
Click2Houston.com

Community activists call for Pct. 1 deputy constable to be fired after video appears to show him ‘brake check’ cyclists

HOUSTON – On Tuesday, community activists called for the termination of a Harris County Precinct One Deputy Constable accused of intentionally driving his patrol unit recklessly during a confrontation with a group of bicyclists. KPRC2 first reported the dispute last week, including a cell phone video of the confrontation.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

$1,000 reward for lost family heirloom - on Trail or Waterway area

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Constable Ryan Gable's deputy took a missing property report on 7/4/2022 from the Cole family. Mrs. Cole was out near Lake Woodlands and Woodlands Waterway when she lost a family necklace. It is described as; 14K white gold 16' 1.5mm rope chain, 4 prong diamond pendant, 3.25ct old European cut diamond (see attached photo). If found you can contact Deputy Barnes at 281-364-4211 reference report# 22E026936.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Austin Area Man Arrested for Harboring Missing Minors

WACO – Two missing teenage girls were found by Sheriff's deputies near Austin and a man has been arrested over the weekend for harboring them. McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara confirmed to reporters that three McLennan Sheriff's deputies found the two missing teenage girls in Georgetown and arrested the man, 30-year-old James Robert Vanhouten for allegedly harboring a minor.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy