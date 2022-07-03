Four Hikers Die in Italy After Being Hit by Alpine Glacier Chunk
Four hikers died in Italy on Sunday after a piece of an Alpine glacier broke off and slid down a mountainside, crashing into more than a dozen people,...www.thedailybeast.com
Four hikers died in Italy on Sunday after a piece of an Alpine glacier broke off and slid down a mountainside, crashing into more than a dozen people,...www.thedailybeast.com
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.https://www.thedailybeast.com/
Comments / 0