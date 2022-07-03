ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Hikers Die in Italy After Being Hit by Alpine Glacier Chunk

By Alice Tecotzky
 3 days ago
Four hikers died in Italy on Sunday after a piece of an Alpine glacier broke off and slid down a mountainside, crashing into more than a dozen people,...

Related
NBC News

17-year-old attacked by shark after sharks were spotted near the shore days before

17-year-old Addison Bethea was hunting for scallops on the Keaton Beach shore in Florida when a shark grabbed onto her leg and thrashed her around. Her firefighter brother tourniquet her leg which aided in saving her life. A shark had been spotted four days prior in the same spot. This incident comes after an attack in the Florida Keys on Wednesday and another in California eight days ago. Though statistically, shark attacks are less probable than being killed by a firework, concerns arise as climate change warms waters bringing sharks closer to shores.July 1, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

22-year-old woman dies scaling highly active, off-limits volcano in Mexico

A woman mountain climber in Mexico died and a climbing companion was injured when they scaled the highly active, off-limits peak of the Popocatepetl volcano. Mexico's volunteer Mountain Rescue and Assistance Brigade confirmed Friday that the climbers fell into a gully about 1,000 feet from the volcano's crater, suggesting they had reached the crater or near it.
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

Four dead - including a child - and as many as 70 people injured after stand collapses at bullfighting ring in Colombia

At least four people including a child were killed and as many as 70 seriously injured on Sunday when the grandstand at a bullring in Colombia collapsed, officials said. A full three-storey section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed in the central city of El Espinal throwing dozens of people to the ground, according to images broadcast on social media.
ACCIDENTS
International Business Times

16, Including Schoolchildren, Dead As Bus Plunges Into Deep Gorge

Sixteen people, including schoolchildren, have died after a bus rolled off a cliff and fell into a deep gorge in India. At least 40 passengers were aboard the bus during the incident, which took place in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh Monday, FirstPost reported. The death toll may...
ACCIDENTS
natureworldnews.com

40 People Dead, 450 Injured in Massive Fire in a Container Storage Facility

As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

White Tesla Model S bursts into flames after sitting in California wrecking yard for THREE weeks: Firefighters had to submerge vehicle in a pit to extinguish its battery

A white Tesla Model S spontaneously burst into flames in a Rancho Cordova, California wrecking yard after the car had spent weeks sitting there after a collision. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that firefighters arrived at the wrecking yard to find the Tesla fully engulfed in flames. Each time the firefighters attempted to extinguish the flames, the Tesla's battery would reignite the fire.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
TODAY.com

1 climber dead, 4 others rescued on California’s 14,000-foot Mount Shasta after snowstorm

One climber is dead and four others are lucky to be alive after suffering serious injuries in icy conditions on California's Mt. Shasta on Monday. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office conducted three rescue operations within eight hours of one another after snowfall on Sunday turned to ice on Monday on the mountain located about 200 miles north of Sacramento.
