Planning Commission Tables Hillel and Reviews 24-Hour Gas Station

A new security kiosk has appeared at West Hollywood Park. The kiosk is staffed by the Block by Block security ambassadors and is part of the city’s new push to redistribute the money it spends on public safety. City Council is investing heavily in the unarmed security ambassadors and is hoping they will provide the public with a sense of safety in the absence of armed Sheriff’s Department deputies. A photo e-mailed to WEHOville and city officials today shows a man sleeping directly behind the security ambassador who is manning the new kiosk. The resident asks “What are they supposed to be doing?” Tell us in a comment: what do you think of the new kiosk?

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO