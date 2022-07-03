ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Planning Commission Tables Hillel and Reviews 24-Hour Gas Station

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beverly Hills Planning Commission sided with the owner of the 76 Gas Station on Olympic Boulevard at a June 23 meeting, allowing the gas station and convenience store to operate 24 hours a day without any new conditions. The commission also granted a request from the Harkham Hillel Hebrew Academy...

WEHOville.com

‘What are they supposed to be doing?’ | Resident questions Block by Block kiosk

A new security kiosk has appeared at West Hollywood Park. The kiosk is staffed by the Block by Block security ambassadors and is part of the city’s new push to redistribute the money it spends on public safety. City Council is investing heavily in the unarmed security ambassadors and is hoping they will provide the public with a sense of safety in the absence of armed Sheriff’s Department deputies. A photo e-mailed to WEHOville and city officials today shows a man sleeping directly behind the security ambassador who is manning the new kiosk. The resident asks “What are they supposed to be doing?” Tell us in a comment: what do you think of the new kiosk?
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Canyon News

Santa Monica Extends Local Emergency To December 31, 2022

SANTA MONICA—Santa Monica’s Forty-Third Emergency Supplement signed on June 29, extends the City’s remaining local emergency orders through December 31, 2022, or the termination of the County Health Officer Order, whichever transpires first, provided that the Santa Monica City Council ratifies the need for continuing the local emergency due to COVID-19 every 60 days.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Sfvbj.com

Board Approves Honor Ranch Plan

The Honor Ranch Development Project — a 1.8-million-square-foot project that is designed to include an industrial park, bioscience research offices, retail, and parking and transportation infrastructure — is moving forward in Santa Clarita. The proposed project would be located on approximately 206 acres of undeveloped Los Angeles County...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Local Rent Moratorium Comes to an End

As of June 30, the city’s rent moratorium ended and now local renters have just six months to pay back rent or face eviction. Under the rules of the moratorium, which was enacted as part of the local emergency at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a landlord could not impose or seek to recover late fees, pass-throughs, or interest for rent that was delayed or unpaid due to the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PASADENA, CA
State
California State
City
Commerce, CA
Local
California Government
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Government
easyreadernews.com

July 4 parade on 24th Place, Hermosa Beach

For over three decades, 24th Place residents Dave and Mary Garrett, the Beals and Noel Castiel have rallied their neighbors for a Fourth of July parade (pandemic years excluded). Neighbors decorate their pets, cars and bikes and parade up and down what may be the steepest hills in Hermosa Beach. The parade follows the Garretts’ white Ford pick-up, that’s as old as the parade itself, along no certain route. But eventually the parade ends up back at the Garrett 24th Place home at the bottom of the hill. ER.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
PLANetizen

$1 Billion ‘Reconnecting Communities’ Program Accepting Applications to Repair Damage of Racist Transportation Planning

Interstate 10 in Alhambra, California, just to the east of Downtown Los Angeles. | Matt Gush / Shutterstock. The U.S. Department of Transportation last week announced the Reconnecting Communities pilot program, a first-of-its kind federal program designed to “reconnect communities that were previously cut off from economic opportunities by transportation infrastructure,” according to a June 30 press release.
ALHAMBRA, CA
Person
Gavin Newsom
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Primary Election Final Results

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. On Friday, July 1, 2022, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk finalized and certified its final vote count. In District 3, incumbent John J. Kennedy garnered 59.94% of the votes and his challenger, Brandon Lamar garnered 41.06%. Sources close to Kennedy’s camp privately expressed their disappointment in the results, stating that stronger results were expected given the amount of money the campaign had raised. On the other hand, observers were impressed with Lamar’s strong showing as a first time candidate, conceding that he presents himself as a viable threat to the establishment in the coming years.
PASADENA, CA
Saurabh

These are the best neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Due to the abundance of sunshine, sandy beaches, welcoming environment for entrepreneurs and startups, amazing food scene, and spectacular nightlife, The County of Los Angeles is a popular destination for singles and young professionals. The areas best suited for young professionals are determined by factors like the proportion of millennial inhabitants, available jobs, and proximity to affordable housing, nightclubs, and restaurants.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

SoCal Gas customers: Check if you qualify for energy savings program

LOS ANGELES - Looking to save some money on your next gas bill?. You could qualify for SoCalGas' energy savings program for free energy-efficient home improvements. SoCalGas on Wednesday announced new eligibility guidelines for customers whose income is up to 250% of federal poverty guidelines, compared to the previous criteria of up to 200%. A family of four that earns up to $69,375, will now be eligible for no-cost energy efficiency upgrades. The previous income eligibility guidelines were up to $55,500 for a family of four.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
iebusinessdaily.com

Inland Empire housing affordability drops

Several factors, starting with high prices and not enough houses being built, have caused the median price of home to fall out of reach for more residents, according to a UC Riverside study. The Inland Empire, for years one of Southern California’s most affordable housing markets, may no longer be...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Residents in rural areas must prove dust limits

QUARTZ HILL — Rural residents who live on private dirt roads not accessible from a county-maintained road would be required to provide written consent and proof of dust suppression measures for access to the roads for waste collection under the Los Angeles County Department of Public Work’s proposed formation and operation of Garbage Disposal Districts for Acton and Agua Dulce, Quartz Hill and those in eastern and western Antelope Valley.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

A preview of The Bungalow Santa Monica’s Night Market

Brent Bolthouse, the founder of Bungalow Hospitality Group, joined us live with a preview of The Bungalow Santa Monica’s Night Market. The Night Market takes place every Thursday from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. until Sept. 1. Visit The Bungalow’s website for more information or follow on Instagram....
SANTA MONICA, CA
Politics
CBS LA

LA County's COVID hospitalizations surge past 900

The number of people hospitalized in Los Angeles County hospitals surged past 900 Wednesday after climbing by nearly 100 people since Saturday.According to the latest state data, there are currently 920 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals. Of those hospitalized, 89 are in intensive care units. In April, the county's total number of hospitalizations dropped to 209. Since then, it has been steadily increasing as cases grew.Many of the patients were admitted for other reasons before testing positive for COVID, but health officials say they still place an added burden on hospital staff because they require special care.Meanwhile Tuesday, L.A. County health officials reported 2,945 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths.The new cases brought the county's total caseload to 3,143,536 and the death toll to 32,371.The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus continued to rise, reaching 14.9%.On Tuesday, the city of Malibu announced that masks are again required inside Malibu City Hall due to surging cases among city staff. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

