The Blotter is taken from reports filed with Charleston Police Department between June 1 and June 15. Blotter of the week: A Charleston police officer June 13 observed a woman at a downtown bus stop holding an open 42-ounce Steel Reserve beer in her lap. She tucked the bottle in her purse, told the approaching officer it was closed and asked if she could just take the beer on the bus. Answer: No. This is one scenario where a purse full of beer is not a good thing.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO