ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi's governor: Full speed ahead with new abortion restrictions

By David Cohen
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20vCmo_0gTlOklL00
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves speaks to reporters. | Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo

Updated: 07/03/2022 12:35 PM EDT

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Sunday his state intends to press forward with its efforts to make abortion exceedingly rare in Mississippi, even as complex questions associated with its law — and others around the nation — continued to bubble up.

"This entire court battle was never about winning a court case; it was always about creating a culture of life, and that's exactly what we are doing here in Mississippi," said Reeves, a Republican, on "Fox News Sunday."

It was Reeves' state that was at the heart of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization , the June ruling in which the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade . The five-member majority, led by Justice Samuel Alito, went beyond upholding the Mississippi law, overturning the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationally.

"We have to prove that being pro-life is not simply about being anti-abortion, and, in our state, we are enacting policies to do exactly that," Reeves told host Mike Emanuel, without specifying what policies he meant or how they would be implemented.

Mississippi is facing a fresh challenge from the Jackson Women's Health Organization, which is arguing that a prior Mississippi Supreme Court ruling had said that the right to have an abortion was found in the state's Constitution.

"Unless there is an injunction which forces us not to enforce it, then, of course, we're going to enforce the law," Reeves said. He said he expects Mississippi's law to be upheld within the state.

The state is not alone in terms of new court cases: So-called trigger laws that kicked in (or will kick in) around the nation have been challenged on various legal grounds. In and out of courtrooms, activists on both sides of the issue have also brought up all sorts of questions and issues that did not come into play until Roe. v. Wade was overturned.

Emanuel peppered Reeves with a series of questions based on scenarios that have emerged since the Dobbs ruling, some of them concerning the ability of people to go to other states to obtain abortions and some concerning medications that can be sent through the mail or otherwise obtained from outside the state.

"In our state," Reeves said, "the enforcement is done by the state board of medical licensure. We have a state board of medical licensure which actually oversees the practice of medicine in our state, and they ensure that any physician that is practicing, whether it's through telemedicine or otherwise, that any physician that practices in our state is practicing not only based upon the standards of care that we require in our state, but also based upon state law."

Emanuel also asked the governor about the state potentially using surveillance of email and cellphones to guarantee Mississippi residents were not obtaining abortions, something that was clearly not an issue before the Roe v. Wade ruling.

"I have no reason to believe that there will be any surveillance of mail or phones," Reeves said.

In response to another question, Reeves suggested that discussions about exceptions for rape within state laws were basically a distraction, since very few abortions were obtained because of rape and incest. Mississippi's law allows for exceptions for rape or incest, though some lawmakers are seeking to eliminate those provisions.

"If the far-left really believe what they want you to believe," he said, "if they really believe that the American people were with them and were for abortion on demand, then they wouldn't be talking about all of these exceptions and minor numbers."

The Mississippi law also allows exceptions to save the life of the mother, though it can be tough to know exactly when that element might come into play — and whether physicians could face repercussions for making that determination.

"There's always the potential for confusion," Reeves said, "but when you think about the exception for the life of the mother, in essence you have a true medical decision that has to be made by the physician because you have two lives at stake."

Comments / 96

Elliott Parker
3d ago

Sad that men are calling the shot about abortion and not one of us have never had a baby. This country doesn't have leaders any more. Where is Roosevelt. Lincoln, Harriet Tubman and others?

Reply(1)
32
Marcia Olafson
3d ago

maybe he can help the people who put him Office hasn't done anything for mississippi. time to vote him out as he isn't trying to help the people struggling keep your eyes on the lord 🙏

Reply(14)
26
TMG
3d ago

Wait until one of his daughters gets knocked up. He will be the first to try to usher them off. He will perform the abortion himself if it’s biracial.

Reply(2)
17
Related
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

What too many of the states banning abortions have in common

Ordinarily, the most notable quotes from the Sunday shows come from the policymakers who appear as guests. But yesterday, it was a host, ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, who made an important point while asking South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about her state’s abortion ban. From the transcript:. “The...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Samuel Alito
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WebMD

Florida Judge Rules State Abortion Law Unconstitutional

Abortion ban is unconstitutional and said he intends to block the law next week, according to The Associated Press. The ban went into effect on Friday. But Second Judicial Circuit Court Judge John Cooper said he would issue a temporary injunction in the coming days that would allow abortion in Florida to resume and remain legal until 24 weeks into pregnancy.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Full Speed Ahead#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republican#The U S Supreme Court#Mississippi Supreme Court
Daily Mail

The 18 states which IMMEDIATELY outlawed abortion, including Democrat-led Michigan and Wisconsin, as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned thanks to 'trigger laws' set up in anticipation

Abortion was automatically outlawed in 18 US states as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned, thanks to specially-devised 'trigger laws' and historic bans that were automatically reenacted after Friday's ruling. Thirteen states prepared trigger laws which would automatically outlaw terminations in the event of a ruling to overturn Roe...
WISCONSIN STATE
People

See Which States Will Fully Ban Abortion Within One Month

Within four days of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that guaranteed the right to abortion across the nation, ten states have already enacted full bans on abortion with five more implementing full bans within a month. Of the 13 states that had "trigger...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NBC News

The Supreme Court's originalism is white supremacy

Even as the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court was sworn in Thursday, the slate of rulings from the newly empowered, right-wing and originalist court majority this term has made it clearer than ever that the court is motivated by a reliance on the white supremacist patriarchy of the Constitution’s framers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
234K+
Followers
13K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy