PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're planning on grabbing your own fireworks for the weekend, there are some laws you need to keep in mind.Fireworks are fun - but not all of them are legal to use just in your backyard.There are some safety tips and laws police and sellers want you to know before shooting them off this weekend.Bottle rockets, sparklers, and missile rockets are some of the names of the most popular fireworks you'll hear this Fourth of July weekend.But just because they're popular doesn't mean they're all legal to use."Party poppers, snakes, all the stuff the kids like,...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO