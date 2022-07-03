ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tom Hanks Screamed When He Heard 1 Elvis Presley Song

By Matthew Trzcinski
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Tom Hanks said only a certain type of person knows all of Elvis Presley ‘s songs. Hanks’ favorite song by the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll used to be a hit called “ Bossa Nova Baby .” Subsequently, Hanks was introduced to an Elvis song he’d never heard before and it became his new favorite.

Elvis Presley | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Tom Hanks said only hardcore fans know all of Elvis Presley’s songs

During a 2022 interview with USA Today , Hanks discussed his workout playlist. “I’ve got everyone here from Enya to Roy Orbison to The Marvelettes to Del McCoury to Billy Fury,” he said. “I do a show once a month on an internet radio channel, Boss Radio 66.”

Hanks noted the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s catalog is large. “Unless you’re a real aficionado, you don’t know all the stuff he did,” Hanks said. “So I’ll hear something new, and think, ‘You’re kidding, I have never heard that, ever.'”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/W0hTGwSME_U?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: This Singer Said Elvis Presley Was a ‘Good Person’ Because of 1 Thing He Did When He Recorded Songs

Tom Hanks didn’t hear his favorite Elvis Presley song until he appeared in the movie ‘Elvis’

Hanks had a hard time remembering the name of his new favorite Elvis song. He heard it for the first time while making Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis . “I screamed and said, ‘What the heck is that song?'” Hanks recalled. “Baz said, ‘We’ll send it to you.'”

Hanks still couldn’t remember the name of the song. “This is killing me,” he said. “It replaced ‘Bossa Nova Baby’ as my favorite Elvis track. Wait a minute, you’re going to love it, I’ll find it.”

Ultimately, Hanks remembered the title. “‘I’m Coming Home’ is the song by Elvis I had never heard,” he said. “Will make you very happy.” Hanks felt the song had the same beat as Chuck Berry’s “You Never Can Tell.” “Your Never Can Tell” might be most known for appearing in the scene from Pulp Fiction where John Travolta and Uma Thurman dance with each other. Hanks wondered why “I’m Coming Home’ had been “hiding” from the public consciousness for so long.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/u11pxRVvHu0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Elvis Presley: Why It’s Hard to Hear Johnny Cash’s Voice on the Songs From Their Jam Session

How ‘Bossa Nova Baby’ and ‘I’m Coming Home’ performed on the charts in the United States

Hanks’ previous favorite Elvis song, “Bossa Nova Baby,” became a big hit. It peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for 10 weeks. Elvis released the song on the album Fun in Acapulco , which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 24 weeks.

Hanks’ current favorite Elvis song, ‘I’m Coming Home,” wasn’t a single so it never charted on the Billboard Hot 100. It appeared on the album Something for Everybody . That album didn’t reach the Billboard 200.

“I’m Coming Home” wasn’t a hit but it impressed Hanks.

RELATED: Elvis Presley Made 1 of His Girlfriends Promise to Sing Rock Songs and Now She’s in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Enya
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Chuck Berry
Person
Roy Orbison
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
Billy Fury
Person
Del Mccoury
Person
John Travolta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Roll#Hall Of Fame#Usa Today#Baz L
TODAY.com

Is Austin Butler actually singing in 'Elvis'?

How do you become a rock legend? Heading into the role of Elvis Presley for Baz Luhrmann's biopic, Austin Butler told TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that he "tried everything." "Everything," it turns out, includes singing: Butler's actual voice is featured in the movie. According to Entertainment Weekly,...
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Outsider.com

Sandra Bullock Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ to Have Starred in Sequel to This Keanu Reeves Classic

Sandra Bullock built a career of instantly recognizable roles. She won an Oscar in 2010 for her role The Blind Side. Plus, she’s starred in major Hollywood tentpoles like Gravity and Oceans 8. Indeed she’s had a storybook career. But with such an extensive filmography to her name, there’s bound to be a project or two she doesn’t look back on with fond memories.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Estate Is Now Worth an Insane Amount: See How Much

Cultural icon Elvis Presley‘s estate is now worth an insane amount of money, and just how much may shock you. The estate is worth around 1 billion dollars, according to a recent Billboard article. A number of factors contribute to this increase. This includes a new biopic, booming publishing valuations, and Elvis’ continued cultural cache. Elvis was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. His legacy continues to live on today.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Susan Lucci, 75, Glows In Gorgeous Pink Gown At Daytime Emmys 3 Months After Death Of Husband

Susan Lucci paid tribute to her late husband Helmut Huber at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The iconic soap opera actress, 75, arrived at the Pasadena Convention Center to present the in memoriam segment of the gala and preceded it with an emotional speech about her partner of over 50 years, who passed away peacefully three months ago at the age of 84.
PASADENA, CA
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Says It Breaks Her Heart Son Benjamin Keough ‘Isn’t Here to See’ ‘Elvis’ Biopic

After months of waiting and heaping praise from Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis hits theaters on Friday. Presley’s daughter viewed the film earlier this month during a special screening. Since then, she’s had nothing but positive things to say about it, as has her daughter Riley Keough. Now though, just days before the biopic becomes available to the public, the King of Rock N’ Roll’s daughter shared that it breaks her heart that her son Benjamin Keough “isn’t here to see” his grandfather’s newest portrayal.
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

131K+
Followers
107K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy