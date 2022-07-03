Tom Hanks Screamed When He Heard 1 Elvis Presley Song

Tom Hanks said only a certain type of person knows all of Elvis Presley ‘s songs. Hanks’ favorite song by the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll used to be a hit called “ Bossa Nova Baby .” Subsequently, Hanks was introduced to an Elvis song he’d never heard before and it became his new favorite.

Tom Hanks said only hardcore fans know all of Elvis Presley’s songs

During a 2022 interview with USA Today , Hanks discussed his workout playlist. “I’ve got everyone here from Enya to Roy Orbison to The Marvelettes to Del McCoury to Billy Fury,” he said. “I do a show once a month on an internet radio channel, Boss Radio 66.”

Hanks noted the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s catalog is large. “Unless you’re a real aficionado, you don’t know all the stuff he did,” Hanks said. “So I’ll hear something new, and think, ‘You’re kidding, I have never heard that, ever.'”

Tom Hanks didn’t hear his favorite Elvis Presley song until he appeared in the movie ‘Elvis’

Hanks had a hard time remembering the name of his new favorite Elvis song. He heard it for the first time while making Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis . “I screamed and said, ‘What the heck is that song?'” Hanks recalled. “Baz said, ‘We’ll send it to you.'”

Hanks still couldn’t remember the name of the song. “This is killing me,” he said. “It replaced ‘Bossa Nova Baby’ as my favorite Elvis track. Wait a minute, you’re going to love it, I’ll find it.”

Ultimately, Hanks remembered the title. “‘I’m Coming Home’ is the song by Elvis I had never heard,” he said. “Will make you very happy.” Hanks felt the song had the same beat as Chuck Berry’s “You Never Can Tell.” “Your Never Can Tell” might be most known for appearing in the scene from Pulp Fiction where John Travolta and Uma Thurman dance with each other. Hanks wondered why “I’m Coming Home’ had been “hiding” from the public consciousness for so long.

How ‘Bossa Nova Baby’ and ‘I’m Coming Home’ performed on the charts in the United States

Hanks’ previous favorite Elvis song, “Bossa Nova Baby,” became a big hit. It peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for 10 weeks. Elvis released the song on the album Fun in Acapulco , which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 24 weeks.

Hanks’ current favorite Elvis song, ‘I’m Coming Home,” wasn’t a single so it never charted on the Billboard Hot 100. It appeared on the album Something for Everybody . That album didn’t reach the Billboard 200.

“I’m Coming Home” wasn’t a hit but it impressed Hanks.

