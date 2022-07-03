ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orcutt, CA

UPDATE: Two people suffer major injuries, extricated after car crash in Orcutt

UPDATE (3:15 PM): California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo (CHP SLO) has released new information about a collision involving a person allegedly driving under the influence. Two patients suffered major injuries.

On Saturday July 2, 2022, CHP SLO responded to a crash at 10:23 PM near Highway 135 and Union Valley Parkway in Orcutt.

Authorities said they found an overturned 1997 Nissan just east of the roadway. The 75-year-old male driver and 75-year-old female passenger, both from Santa Maria, were transported to Marian Hospital after sustaining major injuries.

The other vehicle involved was a 2007 Honda. The driver, a 62-year-old man from Lompoc, was not injured.

During the investigation, officers concluded that the 62-year-old man was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. The man was arrested for DUI and causing injury.

The incident is under investigation.

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday in Orcutt.

The crash happened at around 10:22 p.m. on Union Valley Parkway near Highway 135.

Fire officials say two vehicles were involved causing at least one vehicle to roll over.

Two people in the crash had to be extricated from their car. They suffered major injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

First responders investigate major injury crash in Orcutt

California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

