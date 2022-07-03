UPDATE: Two people suffer major injuries, extricated after car crash in Orcutt

UPDATE (3:15 PM): California Highway Patrol San Luis Obispo (CHP SLO) has released new information about a collision involving a person allegedly driving under the influence. Two patients suffered major injuries.

On Saturday July 2, 2022, CHP SLO responded to a crash at 10:23 PM near Highway 135 and Union Valley Parkway in Orcutt.

Authorities said they found an overturned 1997 Nissan just east of the roadway. The 75-year-old male driver and 75-year-old female passenger, both from Santa Maria, were transported to Marian Hospital after sustaining major injuries.

The other vehicle involved was a 2007 Honda. The driver, a 62-year-old man from Lompoc, was not injured.

During the investigation, officers concluded that the 62-year-old man was driving under the influence at the time of the crash. The man was arrested for DUI and causing injury.

The incident is under investigation.

Santa Barbara County Fire First responders investigate major injury crash in Orcutt

