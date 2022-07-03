Dolphin statue stolen from outside VB Pilot House

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Smartmouth Brewing Company said in an Instagram post Sunday morning that a staple of the Smartmouth Brewing Pilot House, "BrewDolf" the dolphin statue, has been stolen.

BrewDolf, one of Virginia Beach's emblematic dolphin statues, was previously located outside the Pilot House building.

"If you took our beloved mascot, clear your conscience, regain your karma and come clean," the company's post read. "Don't make us go full Liam Neeson from Taken on you, because we will look for you, we will find you, and... well, you know the rest."

Anyone with information on where BrewDolf could be should call (757) 624-3939.