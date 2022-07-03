ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Dolphin statue stolen from outside VB Pilot House

 3 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Smartmouth Brewing Company said in an Instagram post Sunday morning that a staple of the Smartmouth Brewing Pilot House, "BrewDolf" the dolphin statue, has been stolen.

BrewDolf, one of Virginia Beach's emblematic dolphin statues, was previously located outside the Pilot House building.

"If you took our beloved mascot, clear your conscience, regain your karma and come clean," the company's post read. "Don't make us go full Liam Neeson from Taken on you, because we will look for you, we will find you, and... well, you know the rest."

Anyone with information on where BrewDolf could be should call (757) 624-3939.

Amyrlin
3d ago

It gets old. People taking what they want just because they want it.

WAVY News 10

Person shot at house party Sunday in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say a person was seriously hurt in a shooting at a house party over the weekend. After WAVY reached out multiple times, police confirmed on Wednesday that officers responded to the 1000 block of Level Green Blvd., just north of Level Green Park, around 2:35 a.m. Sunday for a report of person with several gunshot wounds.
WAVY News 10

Man shot in abdomen on S Cape Henry Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police were called to investigate the report of a shooting Tuesday afternoon. The call came in around 12:30 p.m. for officers to respond to the 3000 block of S Cape Henry Avenue for a gunshot disturbance. This is in the Ballentine Place neighborhood. They arrived on scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
NORFOLK, VA
cbs19news

Boy goes missing, dies while swimming in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- Authorities say a 12-year-old boy who went missing while swimming off the coast of Virginia Beach has been found dead. Local news outlets report boats, divers and at least one helicopter assisted in the effort to find the child, who was last seen by his family in the water around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
