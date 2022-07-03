ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

The Supreme Court marshal asks state officials to act on protests at justices' homes

By Becky Sullivan
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UI2U9_0gTlM1OR00
Law enforcement officers look on as protesters march past the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in suburban Maryland in June. Nathan Howard/Getty Images

In a series of letters sent over the weekend, the marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court called on officials in Maryland and Virginia to "enforce" state and local laws that, she wrote, "prohibit picketing outside of the homes of Supreme Court Justices."

"For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have picketed Justices' homes in Virginia," Marshal Gail Curley wrote to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. "This is exactly the kind of conduct that Virginia law prohibits."

Curley sent similar letters to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, along with several Maryland and Virginia county officials.

Curley's requests come after weeks of protests and picketing outside the homes of the court's conservative justices in the Maryland and Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C. The protests began in May after a draft leaked of the justices' eventual decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In June, police arrested an armed man near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh after the man called 911 to confess that he was suicidal and had traveled to Maryland with the intent of harming both himself and Kavanaugh. He has since pleaded not guilty to a single charge of attempting to murder the justice.

Law enforcement, both federal and local, has been present at the justices' homes since the protests began. But the governors of Virginia and Maryland have previously said that responsibility for managing the protests belongs to federal law enforcement.

In a letter sent in May to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, the two governors cited a federal law that explicitly forbids demonstrations at the homes of judges, and they urged Garland to enforce it.

Afterward, at Garland's direction, the U.S. Marshals Service "accelerated the provision of around-the-clock security" at the justices' homes, according to the Department of Justice.

Still, the protests have continued, intensifying in recent days after the court's conservative majority handed down a series of major decisions that aligned with Republican political preferences on abortion, gun control and the government's ability to address climate change.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for Maryland Gov. Hogan suggested there were First Amendment concerns with the provisions cited by the marshal, and he criticized what he described as the "continued refusal by multiple federal entities to act" on the protests.

"Had the marshal taken the time to explore the matter, she would have learned that the constitutionality of the statute cited in her letter has been questioned by the Maryland Attorney General's Office," wrote Michael Ricci in his response to Curley.

"Amid all this, our state and local law enforcement agencies have been on the front lines every day protecting these communities," he said.

A spokesperson for Virginia's governor said that Virginia law enforcement would continue to assist, but called on Garland to "do his job by enforcing the much more robust federal law."

Comments / 213

Joshua
3d ago

Well there is a place for protesting opinions. If there is a law against doing it at Supreme Court justice homes or various other places, people should be arrested for doing it there. Also, that one guy did make an attempt at that other guy’s home. Some people were targeting children of one due to an old article. This is not the same as free speech. By the way, going to Supreme Court justice’s homes and threatening their families is not protesting. It also does not help anything.

Reply(27)
51
DonTheCon Loser
3d ago

…Scotus have gone rouge! Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett lied under oath when questioned about abortion rights. Thomas wife was involved in the coup attempt and he tried to block evidence. They are literally taking USA citizens 14th amendment right. Against - what the majority of USA citizens want. Catholic Church has an evil history and scotus are forcing their personal religious beliefs on everyone.

Reply(4)
24
Martha Skomski
3d ago

bs freedom of speech works both ways the red coats think their voices are the only ones that can be heard. Picket away

Reply(7)
30
Related
Salon

Clarence Thomas blames Americans for Supreme Court's erosions of rights: "You protect your liberty"

Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said that Americans are "more interested in their iPhones than their Constitution," according to a recently released book. "I think we as citizens have lost interest and that's been my disappointment," Thomas said in an interview. "That certainly was something that bothered Justice Scalia, that people tend to be more interested in their iPhones than their Constitution. They're interested in what they want rather than what is right as a country."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Washington, VA
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Petition calling for Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas impeachment has more than 1 million signatures

More than a million signatures have been registered to a petition calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Mr Thomas has come under fire for his support of the the court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade, paving the way for women to lose their right to end a pregnancy in nearly half the country. He has further infuriated Americans in his concurring opinion by saying the court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell." Those cases deal with Americans' fundamental right to privacy, due process, and equal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

The amendment ending slavery could be the key to securing abortion rights

In its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court made clear that its new majority rejects the interpretation of the right to privacy in the U.S. Constitution that made Roe v. Wade and a host of other Supreme Court precedents possible. In permitting Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks, the majority in Dobbs declared the ground on which the right to privacy stands to be sand — shifting and unsound.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Gun Control#Virginia Law#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#Federa
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Associated Press

Execution dates scheduled for 6 Oklahoma death row inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday set execution dates for six death row inmates, just hours before an attorney filed a motion for a rehearing in one case. Execution dates for James Coddington, Richard Glossip, Benjamin Cole, Richard Fairchild, John Hanson and Scott...
CNET

Where is Pot Legal? Marijuana Laws in Every State

Legalizing marijuana is good for the economy. That's the takeaway from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration's report in May that showed the state has taken in $294 million in cannabis tax revenue in the first quarter of 2022. Since recreational use was legalized in 2018, California has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
106K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy