ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Director on How Jackie Chan, Bruce Lee and the 1970s Influenced the Film

By Carole Horst
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31nB5H_0gTlLXLP00

Click here to read the full article.

Minions: The Rise of Gru ” may be filled with familiar, uh, faces of the lovable yellow creatures, but it transports them back to the 1970s, when Gru (still voiced by Steve Carell) was a supervillian in training and the Minions were looking to fit into his burgeoning world.

The latest installment of the popular franchise from Universal and Illumination was directed by Kyle Balda, himself a veteran of the world of the Minions and a child of the ’70s. The animation team had to distill tons of research of the colors, the music, the architecture, clothes and hairstyles of the mid-1970s for the film, which follows elementary school student Gru as he applies to join the Vicious 6, a team of supervillians, but of course, events, with the help of the Minions, go awry.

The feature has fun referencing kung fu movies of the ’70s, something Balda loves. Much of the action is set in San Francisco and the city’s famous Chinatown, with the venerable Michelle Yeoh playing a key role as martial arts Master Chow, who trains three of the Minions for battle.

Jackie Chan is one of the biggest influences of the training and fight scenes. “Jackie Chan across the board because his films have such a great blend of really high stakes action and comedy. It’s sort of a big influence for the Minions,” Balda says. In the past films, Charlie Chaplin and Peters Sellers influenced the Minions’ animators because with them, “everything is based on pantomime” with them.

“And Jackie Chan is just brilliant at bringing the acting and the comedy into the action,” Balda says. “One of the clearest winks [to kung fu films] I would say, is more to Stephen Chow and things like ‘Shaolin Soccer’ and ‘Kung Fu Hustle,’ which you can really see with Master Chow. Her character is really grounded in that kind of comedy. There’s also a little bit of ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ too.”

But one of the biggest stars of the era, Bruce Lee, was also a big influence. “The Minions even dressed up like him when they went to go rescue Gru,” Balda says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M1HAO_0gTlLXLP00

The Minions pay homage to Bruce Lee in their yellow suits.

Balda and the animation team went with the more colorful, pumped up ’70s in their designs, foregoing the beige and avocado tones ubiquitous in kitchens and tasteful clothes of the period. The animation team meticulously researched the 1970s using books, archival material, YouTube and other sources on the internet.

“A lot of times, it was just hard to make the choice from some of the options. For example, there was an alternate version of the opening credits that ended up like the ‘Brady Bunch,’ with the characters in that tic tac toe [grid.] But then we opted for the James Bond-style opening.”

Balda says, “Brad Abelson, who was the co-director on the film, did a lot of research in terms of comedy punch-up and that sort of thing to find references that would really connect with people of our generation.”

Balda and the animators worked in their own memories of cultural touchstones of the era, including a Tupperware party hosted by Gru’s mother (voiced by Julie Andrews) and a screening of quintessential 1970s pic “Jaws.”

“I think the Avon and Tupperware culture that happened then, was just something that myself and a lot of people who worked on the film remembered from their childhoods, and we just felt like this would be something that would really connect with people because you know, I remember those those Tupperware parties happening, with the deviled eggs and all that kind of stuff. There’s so many touchstones like that, and we wanted to find the ones that also just worked well with the telling of the story.”

And although San Francisco itself has a timeless look, “there’s also a lot of macrame in Gru’s mom’s house and an owl [decoration]” that Balda’s mom had in their house.

And as for “Jaws,” “I think a big part of it is that whenever you hear anyone talking about ‘Jaws,’ it’s like the first time they ever waited in a really long line to see a movie.” Gru and the Minions cut in line to sneak into the theater. And because Gru was “always trying to do things against convention and the Minions and Gru ended up rooting for the shark in the film, but you know, for me personally like so many people, I couldn’t go into a swimming pool [after seeing the film]. Just the psychological effects it had on me and it was one of the movies that made me want to make movies.”

Another big reference is to “Easy Rider,” when newest Minion Otto hitches a ride to San Francisco on a custom chopper. The biker doesn’t wear a helmet, a la Peter Fonda, but Otto dons a vintage helmet, complete with era-specific decoration. “The striping work on it was inspired by something that we had seen on a van from one of those ‘70s photos. We just adapted it for the for the helmet,” Balda says.

The Vicious 6’s lair is underneath an independent record store, something ubiquitous in the ’70s. “A lot of it came about through thinking, it’s using sort of like James Bond, it’s like a great touchstone for films. What’s the secret face of an underground villain lair? So thinking of something really pedestrian, like a record store, but then that also afforded us lots of things [to play with], like just even the fun of it being called Criminal Records.” Linda Ronstadt’s single “You’re No Good” was the password to the underground operations, and Gru had to play it backwards for access, referencing the “satanic panic” of the era when people were still reading devilish meaning into playing records backwards.The Vicious 6 themselves includes some familiar tropes but injected with comedy. There’s the glamorous Belle Bottom (Taraji P. Henson), with her stylish Afro and jumpsuit, and old biker Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin), but then they veer into the hilariously absurd: Jean-Clawed, who does, indeed, have a giant lobster claw appendage and is voiced by Jean-Claude Van Damme.

“The casting idea for Jean-Claude Van Damme came really early on,” Balda says. “It started as a drawing of this character with an enormous lobster claw, and it seemed natural that his name would be Jean-Clawed. Then came the idea to have him be voiced by Jean-Claude Van Damme, and we were thrilled when he actually agreed to do it!”

Then there’s Svengeance, voiced by Dolph Lundgren; Stronghold, voiced by Danny Trejo; and Nun-Chuck, voiced by Lucy Lawless. These are action-movie stars that everybody loves, but also, “they are the adversaries to Gru and, and we want to give some sense of stakes,” says Balda. But they look so over the top, “so there’s a sort of a balance there and the irony of absolutely not taking ourselves very seriously.”

But the films always had to balance Gru as a villain and comedy.

“All the villains that we’ve had in the ‘Despicable Me’ films and the Minion films, there’s always been like a very ridiculous twist on them. Something really silly because ultimately we’re just setting out to make a funny film and to have fun. … But there’s nothing truly bad about him; same with the Minions, there’s nothing truly evil about them. And there’s an innocence to these characters that they don’t even know they’re not even aware of — their idea of being bad is, you know, cutting in front of a line.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Dakota Johnson Hated Being Dragged Into Depp-Heard Trial: ‘For the Love of God, Why Am I Involved?’

Click here to read the full article. Dakota Johnson broke her silence to Vanity Fair on what it was like being dragged into the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Johnson went viral on social media during the trial due to a video from a 2015 press conference she attended with Depp at the Venice Film Festival to promote their crime drama “Black Mass.” In the video, Johnson reacts to Depp’s bandaged fingers and laughs after he seemingly explains his injury. Depp’s finger injury became a focal point during the trial. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star testified that...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jack Kilmer to Star Opposite Clifton Powell in B.B. King Drama ‘The Thrill Is On’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jack Kilmer has nabbed a leading role opposite Clifton Powell in B.B. King drama “The Thrill Is On,” Variety has learned exclusively. Kilmer will play Michael, a young drummer who has a chance encounter with blues legend King (Powell), which proves to be the start of an enduring friendship. The upcoming film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ own experience with the prolific musician, who died in 2015.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
Bruce Lee
Person
Alan Arkin
Person
Dolph Lundgren
Person
Jackie Chan
Person
Stephen Chow
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Lucy Lawless
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Hayden Christensen Says George Lucas Made Him Invent Wattanese Overnight

There is little doubt that the Star Wars Universe has its share of aliens who speak in their own unique language. However, there's one specific language that was created not by writers but by Hayden Christensen! The Obi-Wan Kenobi actor has just revealed that he had to improvise Wattanese in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones!
MOVIES
IndieWire

Viola Davis Slams Hollywood ‘Escapism,’ Is Sick of Characters Who ‘Become Bobble Heads’

Click here to read the full article. Having starred in everything from Oscar-winning August Wilson adaptations to superhero movies and network dramas, Viola Davis has lots of thoughts about what it takes to get a project greenlit in Hollywood. Speaking at the Produced By Conference on Saturday (via Variety), Davis opened up about how a lack of quality roles for Black actors prompted her and her husband Julius Tennon to launch their own production company, JuVee Productions, and how social media’s outsized influence on the entertainment industry ultimately hurts artists. “Social media has taken over the defining of this art form,” she...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Sandra Bullock Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ to Have Starred in Sequel to This Keanu Reeves Classic

Sandra Bullock built a career of instantly recognizable roles. She won an Oscar in 2010 for her role The Blind Side. Plus, she’s starred in major Hollywood tentpoles like Gravity and Oceans 8. Indeed she’s had a storybook career. But with such an extensive filmography to her name, there’s bound to be a project or two she doesn’t look back on with fond memories.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minions#The Minion
Daily Mail

Natalie Portman says Thor: Love & Thunder co-star Chris Hemsworth was forced to 'hide behind a tree' during school pick-up in Sydney

Natalie Portman has revealed Chris Hemsworth had to hide behind a tree while picking his children up from school in Sydney. The actress, 41, said that she sent her kids to the same school as the Hemsworth kids while filming Thor: Love & Thunder and that while she managed to go incognito, Chris' 1.9m frame meant he caught the attention of the other school run mums.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Youtube
SFGate

Elizabeth Olsen Refused to Watch ‘Doctor Strange 2’ After Disney Sent Her Watermarked Screener

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has earned just over $950 million at the worldwide box office, but the film’s co-lead Elizabeth Olsen still has not seen it. The actor revealed on “The Tonight Show” that a cold prevented her from watching the movie at its premiere, and then she refused to watch the watermarked screener Disney sent her as a back-up because it was just too “distracting.”
MOVIES
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Two Stephen King Movies Are Terrorizing Netflix's Top 10 Right Now

Netflix's Top 10 lists have a lot of Stephen King this weekend -- especially considering that the author doesn't have anything new out right now. Two film adaptations of King's work are on the Top 10 Movies list on Netflix at the time of this writing. It is at number 8 while The Mist is at number 3.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy