For some people, rejuvenation comes in the form of a golf weekend with friends. For others, it’s heading back to college campus for a football game. Still others seek out breweries looking for the perfect pint. Then there is that group of people, smaller in number but no less passionate, for whom the apex of experience is hopping behind the wheel of a vintage automobile and testing one’s car and capability against the rigors of the open road. I fall into the latter category, and I recently had the good fortune to participate in the Fuelfed Motorgearo 250, the Midwest’s premier classic European car enthusiast driving event.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO