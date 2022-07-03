ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police cars hit by driver while working an accident on I-85

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PlalO_0gTlJlp700
Police car (Gwinnett County Police Department)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two Gwinnett police patrol cars were hit while officers were working a separate accident early Sunday morning.

Police said the incident happened on Interstate 85, north of Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Both vehicles were unoccupied at the time and the officers, as well as the other driver, were uninjured.

The Gwinnett Police Department says it wants to remind drivers of the Georgia Move-Over Law. The law requires drivers to move over one lane when possible if an emergency vehicle with flashing lights is parked on or near the roadway.

If traffic is too heavy to move over safely, the law requires drivers to slow down below the posted speed limit instead and to be prepared to stop.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

34-year-old Sajida Hussaini died after being hit by a vehicle in Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)

34-year-old Sajida Hussaini died after being hit by a vehicle in Gwinnett County (Gwinnett County, GA)Nationwide Report. 34-year-old Sajida Hussaini was identified as the Afghan refugee who lost her life after getting struck by a vehicle in Gwinnett County. The victim was six months pregnant. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on Hewatt Road [...]
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Police Cars#I 85#Georgia#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
fox5atlanta.com

Trapped driver killed in fiery crash at SW Atlanta intersection

ATLANTA - At least one person has been killed in a fiery crash at a southwest Atlanta intersection Tuesday morning. Atlanta police say at around 6:10 a.m. officers were called to the intersection of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW and Cascade Avenue after reports of a vehicle crash. Durring the...
ATLANTA, GA
wfxl.com

Teen driving 130 mph crashes into home, killing Georgia woman

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) -- A woman was killed after a car driven by a teenager fleeing a Georgia sheriff's deputy crashed into her house. It happened Thursday in suburban Atlanta. The deputy was pursuing the vehicle after the driver fled an attempted traffic stop. The 14-year-old reached speeds of...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 in custody after pursuit, crash involving Coweta County deputy

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Two people were taken into custody after a chase ended in a crash in Fayette County. This started as a fight call at the KFC restaurant located at E. Highway 34 and Andrew Bailey Road on Tuesday afternoon. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description given of one of the people involved and attempted to pull over the driver.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Update on Fatal Accident involving Pedestrian in Bartow

(Via WBHF Radio) The identity of a man struck and killed by a vehicle in Bartow County on Saturday has been revealed by the Cartersville Police Department. According to Cartersville Police reports, William Ray Wise died from injuries sustained in the one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday night at approximately 9:07 p.m.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged with DUI following rollover crash that ejected woman, GSP says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia State Patrol said a man was charged with DUI after the truck he was driving rolled over on Interstate 75, ejecting a woman. Troopers found the man Monday afternoon at a Cobb County bus station. Troopers said 36-year-old Ronnie Warren, a Decatur resident, is also...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
162K+
Followers
114K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy