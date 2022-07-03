Chicopee Police search for reported body in Connecticut River
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are investigating a reported body in the Connecticut River.
According to the Chicopee Police Department, a call came in at 10:00 a.m. Sunday reporting a possible body in the Connecticut River.Incident on railroad by St. Kolbe St in Holyoke
Chicopee Police Underwater Recovery Team and the Holyoke Fire Department are searching the water.
The Police have asked the public to avoid the area of Catherine Street and Shepherd Street as this is an active operation.
22news will provide updates and information on this story as it becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0