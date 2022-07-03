Authorities probe fatal fire at Hunterdon County home

Authorities are probing a fatal fire at a home in Hunterdon County.

According to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office, responders arrived at a home in Readington Township's Whitehouse Station earlier this morning.

Officials have not released any other information about the incident or reveal how many victims there were.

“This is an active investigation and additional information will be released when available,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

It also asked anyone with information about the fire to call Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Hanley (908)-284-6172 or Readington Township Police Department Detective Phares at (908) 534-4031.

News 12 will have more on this story as it develops.