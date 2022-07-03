ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Japanese Culture Society raises money for Tekko through ‘Cars and Cosplay’ fundraiser

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Japanese Culture Society held a ‘Cars and Cosplay’ fundraiser event for their Tekko convention.

After COVID-19 caused the event to cancel many times, the society had to fundraise to secure the future of the event.

Organizers had a goal of raising $100,000 to secure the convention for this year and in the future.

According to their website, at least $60,000 was needed for Tekko 2022 to take place. They ended up raising more than that.

“Our community is amazing and raised over $60,000 alone, by themselves,” said Joshua Palmquist with the Pittsburgh Japanese Culture Society. “We have people donating thousands of dollars to save an anime convention.

Tekko will take place from July 21 through July 24. Click here if you’re interested in attending.

