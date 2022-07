Rachelle Aud Crowe has resigned from the Illinois Senate, as anticipated following her confirmation as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) had served the 56th District since 2019, until President Joe Biden nominated her for U.S. attorney and the U.S. Senate confirmed her May 17. She had to resign from the state Senate in order to take the position.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO