King’s Daughters hosting free sports physical clinic on July 15

PORTSMOUTH – King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will host its final free sports physical clinic of the summer in Portsmouth on Friday, July 15. Physicals will be held 9 to 11 a.m. at KDMS Portsmouth Orthopedics, 1729 Kinneys Lane, Suite 102, and are open to student athletes ages 13 to 19.

Athletes unable to attend the free clinic may schedule an appointment in the Orthopedics office. A $25 fee applies. Masks must be worn at all times. Social distancing will be enforced. Sports physical forms must be completed before arrival in ink with a parent or guardian signature.

Physicals will be performed by athletic trainers and orthopedic staff. For more information, call (740) 351-0980.