[VIDEO] The Secret Subway That Could Save New York City
The Interborough Express would fill a huge gap in the city’s transit needs. Matt enjoys exploring...viewing.nyc
The Interborough Express would fill a huge gap in the city’s transit needs. Matt enjoys exploring...viewing.nyc
NYC doesn’t need saving. The faux NYers, based upon 2 yrs experience living here because the rents were depressed due to COVID, seem to love claiming we need saving. Real NYers don’t beg for help every time it rains. That guy needs to grow a pair and tough it out like a native NYer.
Comments / 2