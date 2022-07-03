ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[VIDEO] The Secret Subway That Could Save New York City

By Matt Coneybeare
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Interborough Express would fill a huge gap in the city’s transit needs. Matt enjoys exploring...

Guest
3d ago

NYC doesn’t need saving. The faux NYers, based upon 2 yrs experience living here because the rents were depressed due to COVID, seem to love claiming we need saving. Real NYers don’t beg for help every time it rains. That guy needs to grow a pair and tough it out like a native NYer.

NBC New York

Want Free Ferry Rides for Kids? You'll Like This NYC Announcement

Children under 12 years old can ride free on all NY Waterway ferry routes between Manhattan and New Jersey starting Tuesday. The freebie runs through Labor Day. They have to be accompanied by at least one paying adult and only two kids under 12 can ride for free at a time with that one adult, NY Waterway says.
6sqft

New photo exhibit shows New York City children playing on car-free streets in the summer of ’68

Photo credit: Katrina Thomas. NYC Parks Photo Archive. The city’s Parks Department opened a new photography exhibition at Central Park’s Arsenal Gallery that displays more than 40 archived photographs from the department’s collection. Called “Streets In Play: Katrina Thomas, NYC Summer 1968,” the exhibit features images taken by the late photographer Katrina Thomas, who in 1968 was hired by NYC Mayor John Lindsay and tasked with capturing the city’s summer initiative, “Playstreets,” in which residential blocks were closed to vehicles and instead equipped for recreational activity.
Daily News

Aide to Mayor Adams robbed by armed duo in Brooklyn; City Hall says incident highlights need to get illegal guns off NYC streets

An aide to Mayor Adams was robbed by a pair of armed men in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, police said. Chris Baugh, 33, was confronted by the robbers about 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Hudson Ave. and York St. in Vinegar Hill while he was heading to pick up his city car — and implored the thieves: “You don’t want to do this. I work for the mayor,” according to police sources. The duo cornered Baugh ...
Shore News Network

NYC Man Became Disorderly After Being Flagged for Fraudulent Credit Cards at Holmdel Best Buy

HOLMDEL, NJ – A New York City man has been charged after causing a disturbance at the Holmdel Best Buy store on Friday, according to police. Holmdel Police reported that at about 6:30 p.m., Best Buy employees contacted the Holmdel Police Department regarding a disorderly customer and possible fraudulent credit card transactions. The suspects left prior to the arrival of patrol officers but employees were able to provide a vehicle description.
Daily News

Full alternate side parking returns Tuesday — most drivers must move cars twice a week

The “brake” from alternate side parking rules is over starting Tuesday. That’s when the city’s street cleaning will return to pre-pandemic norms, more than two years after then-Mayor Bill de Blasio reduced the number of days motorists are required to move their cars for street cleaning. The change means most car owners will need to move their cars twice a week or risk a $65 ticket. In some ...
