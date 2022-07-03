ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko County, NV

What's on the agenda: Local government

Elko Daily Free Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElko City Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Elko City Hall. The panel will consider a request from Kado Properties LLC for a conditional use permit to build three apartment complexes with a total of 36 units in a general commercial district on 1.712 acres at...

elkodaily.com

Elko Daily Free Press

City postpones art pedestal project, citing rising costs

ELKO – Proposed art displays in downtown Elko are being postponed after the Redevelopment Agency voted to focus on sidewalk renovations instead. The RDA voted 3-1 to hold off on the pedestals after City Planner Cathy Laughlin explained bids could come in over $100,000. Although the RDA authorized city...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Covid cases rising in parts of Nevada

ELKO – Covid-19 cases in Elko County doubled in June, as the virus continues to kill an average of two people per day statewide. There have been only three Covid-related deaths in Elko County over the past four months. The county’s rate of daily confirmed cases increased from three...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Fireworks started Spring Creek blaze

ELKO – A fire that burned two-thirds of an acre of brush and grass Tuesday afternoon in Spring Creek was caused by children playing with fireworks, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District. The blaze on Fairway Lane by the golf course was reported around 4:10 p.m. County,...
SPRING CREEK, NV
kmvt

Twin Falls Sheriff’s provide mutual aid to drowning in Elko County

ELKO COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —According to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, On June 30th, at approximately 8:00 pm, a 17-year-old male was kayaking near the north shore of Southfork Reservoir. His kayak overturned, resulting in him being unable to get safely back in the kayak. Witnesses immediately responded,...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Bruce tabbed grand marshal of Stampede

ELKO — W.T. Bruce — a professional photographer from Homedale, Idaho — has been named the grand marshal of the 2022 Silver State Stampede. “They must be really desperate. That honor is usually for old guys and local people,” Bruce joked. Bruce was born in 1959...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Family of missing Utah man releases statement

ELKO – The family of a missing 19-year-old Utah resident is asking the public to leave the investigation to law enforcement agencies as speculation over the case continues to generate publicity. “As a family, we are not asking for, or requesting any additional public searches for Dylan Rounds at...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Weekend felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Robert L. Aviles, 38, of Montello was arrested July 3, 2022, at the Box Elder County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $35,000. Joseph M. Berumen, 63, of Elko was arrested July 5, 2022, on Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $30,000.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Browse Elko homes over 4,000 square feet in size. PRICE LOWERED TO SELL FAST! MUST SEE this beautiful custom home on Elko Golf Course. A new 30 yr roof with Architectural Shingles and a New High Efficiency Carrier Furnace and AC unit and New Water Heater create this perfect package. Stunning 3-level home with Breathtaking Views of the Ruby Mountains with so many custom and unique features that you are sure to love! Be greeted by an Elegant entry with chandelier overhead, a marble floored interior,, Living and Dining that leads you to beautiful city and mountain views from the large rear deck. Modern kitchen with center island just off the main great room for casual family fun with gas fireplace, dramatic vaulted ceilings. The Upper level has 2 spacious bedroom suites. The lower level includes another bedroom, full bathroom, extra storage space and a large family room that opens to an outside patio. Park your golf cart and ride out to the 3rd tee box! This property was formerly a duplex, received necessary legal approval to be converted to a condominium, common interest area includes cost of lawn maintenance shared .Listing agent is an Owner of this property.
ELKO, NV
Person
Joey Gilbert
Elko Daily Free Press

Montello man arrested in Utah after skipping bail in Elko County

ELKO – A Montello man accused of eluding police in a car with meth and stolen property in December was arrested Sunday in Box Elder County, Utah, for failure to appear in court on the Nevada charges. Robert L. Aviles, 38, was booked into Elko County Jail on Sunday...
Elko Daily Free Press

Eldridge climbs to 5th in world standings

ELKO — Following the Reno Rodeo, Elko native and eight-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier Dakota Eldridge — a two-time WNFR average champion (2015, 2017) — slipped to 17th in the world standings. With his quest for nine WNFR appearances challenged, Eldridge buckled down and threw steers...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Carper, Grover team up to call Stampede action

ELKO — Jody Carper will announce the Silver State Stampede for the fourth time. For Scott Grover, he is making his first appearance in Elko. The duo will team up to call the action of the 2022 Stampede. Carper is a seven-time voice of the National Finals Steer Roping...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Key players place Stampede on world stage

ELKO — For the third consecutive year, the Silver State Stampede will be seen by a worldly audience. The 2022 action of the oldest rodeo in Nevada and the 12th-oldest in the nation — dating back to 1912 when GS Garcia, the world-famous bit, spur and saddle maker decided northern Nevada needed a rodeo — will be broadcast across The Cowboy Channel Plus app.
ELKO, NV
#Commercial District#City Hall#Art#City Planning#Financial Reports#Kado Properties Llc#Elko County Commissioners#Mormon#Republican#The Power Box Project
Elko Daily Free Press

Man arrested on drug, child endangerment charges

ELKO – A man was arrested on drug and child endangerment charges after deputies investigated a report that he had stolen a checkbook from a family member. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office was called to a Ryndon residence June 30 on a domestic violence incident when a man reported Rick M. Robles, 49, had been using his checkbook to write checks to himself. A deputy reported finding four carbon copy receipts of checks written by Robles, and he was transported to jail.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Police release photo of vehicle in Elko road-rage shooting

ELKO – Elko Police Department detectives have released a photo of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a June 28 road-rage shooting at 12th and Idaho streets. Police are still working to identify the shooter. The incident between two vehicles occurred around 11 p.m. The suspect vehicle...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Big names on tap for stellar ’22 Stampede

ELKO — From 1999 through the 2001 NFL seasons, the St. Louis Rams — the Super Bowl XXXIV champions — were known as the Greatest Show on Turf. The 2022 Silver State Stampede may go down as the Greatest Show on Dirt, largely due to the rodeo becoming a PRCA tour stop in the NFR Playoff Series.
ELKO, NV

