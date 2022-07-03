ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

3-year-old Midlands girl killed in accident involving tractor, SC officials say

By Noah Feit
 3 days ago

A 3-year-old Midlands girl was killed and her brother was injured in an incident involving a tractor, South Carolina officials said.

Jacqueline Major died Friday, the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office said in a news release.

The Swansea girl was involved in an incident on Cope Road, according to the release. That’s in the Cope area of Orangeburg County, near U.S. 301 .

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said that at about 11:50 a.m., the children were passengers on a tractor and fell off , the Times and Democrat reported. After falling, the children were hit by the tractor , according to Tidwell.

Jacqueline was taken to an area hospital where she died, the coroner’s office said.

No cause of death has been released, but the coroner’s office called the incident an accident.

“Our condolences go out to this family as well as our prayers to Little Miss Major’s brother who was also injured in this incident,” the coroner’s office said.

Further information on the boy’s condition was not available.

Both the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office continue to investigate the incident.

