City of Rio Rancho’s GRT revenue bonds ratings upgraded by Moody’s

Median home prices in Santa Fe County have risen to $789,395, according to Santa Fe Association of Realtors data released yesterday for the year’s second quarter. That figure represents a 22% increase from the same quarter last year, when county homes sales had a median home price of $647,000. In the city, median home prices rose by the same amount to a high of $583,371. “Santa Fe single family home sales were down by 20% with days on market shrinking to just over two weeks—a record low,” SFAR 2022 President Andrea Dobyns said in a statement. “Increasing mortgage interest rates, by nearly 3% since January, put even more pressure on the local housing market.” SFAR’s quarterly indicators report shows the inventory of single family homes for sale in the city and county decreased by 45.7% and days on market until sale also dipped to 30 days for single family homes and 28 days for condos/townhomes this quarter. “The housing marking sits squarely in the hands of sellers as we enter the normally busiest home buying and selling season,” Dobyns said. “With record-breaking low inventory and few, if any, housing units coming online, the market is extremely competitive with sellers getting multiple offers, many over the asking price of the listing.” According to SFAR, median home prices across the city range from $1.29 million on the Northeast side (north of East Alameda and Canyon Road toward Hyde Park Estates) to $450,000 on the Southside.

SANTA FE COUNTY, NM ・ 18 HOURS AGO