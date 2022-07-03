ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

City of Rio Rancho’s GRT revenue bonds ratings upgraded by Moody’s

rrobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a result of the City of Rio Rancho’s credit quality, strong revenue performance, and debt service coverage levels, Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded the rating on the City of Rio Rancho’s senior lien Gross Receipts Tax (GRT) revenue bonds ($5.9 million) from Aa3 to Aa2, and the rating on the...

rrobserver.com

rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho cannabis sales among the top in the state

Rio Rancho is in the top five for total sales of cannabis. The city racked up $1.64 million in total sales with medical weighing in at $924,781 and adult use reaching $716,053, according to the Cannabis Control Division of the Regulation and Licensing Department. Recreational cannabis became legal June 29...
RIO RANCHO, NM
multihousingnews.com

Thayer Manca Buys Albuquerque Apartments

The company plans a multimillion-dollar value-add program. Thayer Manca Residential has acquired Hunter’s Ridge, a multifamily property in Albuquerque, N.M. The property previously traded in 2019, when a private individual acquired it from NALS Apartment Homes, according to Yardi Matrix. Located at 13150 Wenonah Ave. SE, Hunter’s Ridge is...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

New Mexico cannabis sales near $38M in June

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The latest sales data show that New Mexico retailers sold another $21.2 million in recreational cannabis in June. That means cannabis sales have remained fairly constant over the last few months. Albuquerque’s retailers continued to earn the most, selling over $7 million worth of recreational cannabis last month, the latest report from the state’s Cannabis Control Division (CCD) shows.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Santa Fe County Median Home Price Tops $789,000

Median home prices in Santa Fe County have risen to $789,395, according to Santa Fe Association of Realtors data released yesterday for the year’s second quarter. That figure represents a 22% increase from the same quarter last year, when county homes sales had a median home price of $647,000. In the city, median home prices rose by the same amount to a high of $583,371. “Santa Fe single family home sales were down by 20% with days on market shrinking to just over two weeks—a record low,” SFAR 2022 President Andrea Dobyns said in a statement. “Increasing mortgage interest rates, by nearly 3% since January, put even more pressure on the local housing market.” SFAR’s quarterly indicators report shows the inventory of single family homes for sale in the city and county decreased by 45.7% and days on market until sale also dipped to 30 days for single family homes and 28 days for condos/townhomes this quarter. “The housing marking sits squarely in the hands of sellers as we enter the normally busiest home buying and selling season,” Dobyns said. “With record-breaking low inventory and few, if any, housing units coming online, the market is extremely competitive with sellers getting multiple offers, many over the asking price of the listing.” According to SFAR, median home prices across the city range from $1.29 million on the Northeast side (north of East Alameda and Canyon Road toward Hyde Park Estates) to $450,000 on the Southside.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
Rio Rancho, NM
Government
Rio Rancho, NM
Business
City
Rio Rancho, NM
rrobserver.com

NM gas prices dip, but AAA says prices will likely rise again

Gas prices stood at $4.29 a gallon in Rio Rancho a few months back. (Garrison Wells/Observer) The lowest Rio Rancho price July 6 at 9 a.m. was $4.080 at Speedway, 3601 Pat D’Arco Hwy, according to Gasbuddy.com on the Observer web site. https://rrobserver.com/. New Mexico gas prices continue to...
RIO RANCHO, NM
ladailypost.com

Cannabis Sales In New Mexico Near $38 Million, Los Alamos $51,407 In June

SANTA FE—The Cannabis Control Division of the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department (NMRLD) on Tuesday announced that during the month of June, licensed retailers around the state sold nearly $38 million in adult-use and medical cannabis combined. “One year ago, on June 29th, Governor Lujan Grisham signed legislation...
KRQE News 13

Mile-Hi Market open every Sunday through September

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque got the chance to enjoy another beautiful day at the Mile-Hi Market Sunday. The market in northeast Albuquerque brings together vendors selling fresh fruits and vegetables, artwork, and baked goods. Visitors also enjoyed live music. The market accepts food stamps as part of the state’s Double Up Program – […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico

(STACKER) Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $807,573 which is 177% higher than the state average of $291,328.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho arrest records: June 6-June 11

Editor’s note: These records identify those arrested, cited or given a summons within a specified period of time, including the charges as documented by the Rio Rancho Police Department. The City of Rio Rancho no longer provides arrest records for juveniles. Defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty. Anyone...
RIO RANCHO, NM
krwg.org

Albuquerque revisiting how it addresses homeless encampments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of New Mexico’s largest city says his administration is revisiting how it addresses homeless encampments. Coronado Park, located north of downtown Albuquerque, hosts a large group of regular campers and requires biweekly cleanups. Amid increasing criticism from the public and some city councilors about unsanctioned camp sites, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller says the current situation at Coronado Park is unacceptable and his administration is looking toward a new approach to the dozens of unhoused people who sleep there. However, the Albuquerque Journal reports that Keller’s administration has not determined the exact framework it wants to pursue.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Proposed APS policy change sparks concerns for students privacy

N.M. — A new proposed change to theAlbuquerque Public Schools handbook is creating concern for students' rights. The APS rights and responsibilities policy makes sure parents have access to things like grades and parent-teacher conferences. One proposed change that is causing concern is parents having full access to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
fox40jackson.com

Albuquerque, New Mexico, reconsidering homeless encampment policy

The mayor of New Mexico’s largest city says his administration is revisiting how it addresses homeless encampments. Coronado Park, located north of downtown Albuquerque, hosts a large group of regular campers and requires biweekly cleanups. Amid increasing criticism from the public and some city councilors about unsanctioned camp sites,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

Million-dollar public restroom opens near Santa Fe Plaza

Staff at the Visitor’s Center near Santa Fe Plaza say the most common question they get is “Where’s the nearest restroom?” They used to send visitors to the La Fonda hotel, but that changed last week with the opening of the city’s first public restroom downtown.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Mile-Hi Market, homeless teens, Las Vegas smell, storms for the 4th, AFR firework reminder

Monday’s Top Stories 2 dead in Socorro drive-by shooting Neighbor dispute leads to Doña Ana deputy-involved shooting Uvalde CISD police chief reportedly resigning from city council 3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Denmark mall Google says it will eliminate location history entries if it identifies abortion center, medical facility visits Akron officials release […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
rrobserver.com

Independence Day parade draws Rio Rancho crowds

American flags were in full display at the 4th of July parade in Rio Rancho Monday. Under cloudy skies that threatened to rain, the parade got its start at the top area at the Rio Rancho Events Center and weaved its way down past the city offices as residents waved flags and kids clamored for candy.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

City looking to clear homeless camp at Coronado Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mayor’s office is looking for a new way to tackle this issue here at Coronado Park after it’s been an issue for years and even had a deadly shooting here last month. They say that the answer is not cut and dry. “That is why we are revisiting our approach to homelessness and to encampments. Now when we’re all looking for answers, the only answer in this situation all across the country is an all the above approach,” said Mayor Tim Keller last month at the State of the City address.
KRQE News 13

Former Albuquerque Chief of Police passes away

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico law enforcement community is paying respects to former Albuquerque Police Department Chief, Gilbert G. Gallegos. Gallegos passed away Tuesday morning in Belen. In 1987, Gallegos was elected as National Vice-President of the country’s largest police organization, the Fraternal Organization of Police. He served four two-year terms. In 1995, Gallegos […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

